Joint Forces for a Stronger Network for Recycling: Hong Chi Association and Nestlé Hong Kong Collaborated to Expand Their "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - In order to promote clean recycling of Type 5 Polypropylene ("PP") plastic, Hong Chi Association and Nestlé Hong Kong have joint forces to implement a "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Pilot Campaign" in the community since 2020. Not only did the pilot campaign receive encouraging recycling results, but it also upcycled the collected Type 5 PP plastic to turn waste into resources! In view of the wide support received for the pilot campaign, Hong Chi Association and Nestlé Hong Kong expanded the recycling network to Kowloon and Hong Kong Island districts, and will organize more public education activities, in order to strengthen the recycling power for a new page in plastic recycling in the community.



Gained fruitful results in the first year, the campaign offered the plastic a second life by upcycling

The "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Pilot Campaign", which is the first recycling campaign in the community focusing only on Type 5 PP plastic, has been launched in Yuen Long since August 2020 with over 30 recycling points to facilitate citizens to recycle different Type 5 PP plastic used in their daily life, such as various food packaging and containers. Meanwhile, the pilot campaign organized recycling days in residences to uplift the residents' environmental awareness.

As of 30 June 2021, the pilot campaign recycled around 900KG of Type 5 PP plastic, whose weight is equivalent to over 22,500 takeaway meal boxes. This is an encouraging result that doubled the expected level! In the Inter-Residence Recycling Competition under the pilot campaign, Central Park Towers, La Grove and Villa Premiere were ranked the top three.

In addition to recycling, the pilot campaign also explored different possibilities of upcycling the collected plastic into other household items. Eventually, those collected plastic was upcycled into 3,500 pieces of eco-friendly hangers, by which the waste was converted into resources and a circular life cycle for the plastic was enabled. Eco-friendly hangers were also leveraged to motivate more general public to join the recycling.

The campaign is expanding to Kowloon and Hong Kong Island for a stronger power

Today, Hong Chi Association and Nestlé Hong Kong jointly announced that they are collaborating on the "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign" two years in a row, and they have received enthusiastic support from various property management partners, such as Kai Shing Management Services Limited and Nan Fung Property Management[1] , to extend the recycling network to Kowloon and Hong Kong Island. A total of over 50 recycling points[2] will be in service this year, motivating and facilitating more citizens to recycle Type 5 PP to reduce waste for our community.

Apart from setting up more recycling points, the campaign will also actively promote environmental protection, such as enhancing general public's environmental awareness and inspire their green living through online workshops and activities. Citizens can stay tuned for the activity announcement by Hong Chi Association and participate actively!

Ms. May Chung, General Manager, Nestlé Hong Kong Limited, said, "Nestlé Hong Kong is committed to supporting sustainability, and we launch different initiatives in response to social needs to create shared value for our society. For sustainability, our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills or as litter. We are delighted to see the first-year campaign yielded outstanding results and it also won us the Bronze Award in the SDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong organized by Green Council. We are looking forward to continuing contributing to a sustainable community with the Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign and inspiring people towards a green future."

Mr. Edwin Lam, General Secretary, Hong Chi Association said, "Hong Chi Association has long been active in driving environmental protection in the community. We are honoured to partner with Nestlé Hong Kong to implement the Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign, and to contribute together to a green community. Meanwhile, this campaign offered more training and job opportunities in recycling for our Hong Chi trainees, and the general public could have more understanding for their abilities via those public education activities, further promoting social inclusion."





Appendix 1: Participating Residences and Public Premises of Hong Chi x Nestlé "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign" (by Alphabetical Order)





v Beauty Court v Central Park Towers v Chestwood Court v Coral Garden v Curio Court v Dynasty Court* v eResidence* v Evergreen Place v Florient Rise* v Grand Del Sol v Grand YoHo v Green Crest v Hong Kong Plaza* v Hong Shui Court* v HKFYG Organic Farm v Imperial Villas Phase 2 v Island Garden* v Jasper Court v La Grove v Le Sommet* v Lynwood Court v Meadowlands v Mount Beacon* v Nan Fung Sun Chuen* v Nan Fung Tower* v One Hyde Park v Park Central* v Park Hillcrest v Park Signature v Pokfulam Gardens* v Rhythm Garden* v Riva v Royal Palms v San Po Kong Plaza* v Seasons Monarch) v Seasons Palace v Sereno Verde v Starcrest* v Sun Yuen Long Centre v The Latitude* v The Parcville v Uptown v Time Square* v Twin Regency v Victoria Harbour* v Villa Premiere v Wang Fu Court v Wonderland Villas* v Yoho Midtown v Yuen Long Landmark v Yuen Long Plaza v 80 Robinson Road*

*These are new recycling points of the Hong Chi x Nestlé "Type 5 PP Plastic Recycling Campaign" in 2021





About Hong Chi Association

Hong Chi Association (formerly the Hong Kong Association for the Mentally Handicapped), founded in 1965, has grown to become one of the most well-established non-profit organizations dedicated primarily to serving about 9,000 people of all ages and all grades of intellectual disabilities and their families in Hong Kong. It operates 100 service units to provide comprehensive services.

About Nestlé Hong Kong





Nestlé originated from Switzerland in 1866, today it has grown to be the leading company in promoting Nutrition, Health and Wellness. Nestlé's purpose is "unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come". As early as the 19th century, Nestlé introduced high-quality products to Hong Kong and imported the products through different trade channels. In 1874, "NESTLÉ'S EAGLE BRAND®" condensed milk was granted as the first trademark in Hong Kong. Today, Nestle Hong Kong has become one of the leading food and beverage companies in Hong Kong and our diversified range of businesses include dairy products, yoghurt products, cereal breakfast, baby and toddler food, coffee, bottled and canned beverage, confectionary, ice cream and chilled desserts, soya products, culinary, pet care and healthcare nutrition product etc. The wide range of products provide consumers with options for nutrition, healthy and safe product of high quality.





