Jojo Ryder Creates Elite AAU Basketball Program

Ryder Elite, founded by JoJo Ryder, empowers young men in basketball and academics. The program has produced Division 1 athletes like James Evan’s (UNLV) and Jamari Phillips (Arizona). With dedicated coaches, Ryder Elite fosters well-rounded development, ensuring success on and off the court.

Ryder Elite is an AAU program founded by renowned movie producer JoJo Ryder with a noble mission to empower young men in various facets of their lives, not solely on the basketball court but also in academics. The program has demonstrated its commitment to this goal through the success of its previous players who have gone on to commit to Division 1 programs.



Some notable names include James Evan’s of UNLV, Jamari Phillips of the Arizona Wildcats, Sammie Yeanay of Arizona State, Del Jones of Clemson, and Marcus Adams Jr who initially committed to the Kansas Jayhawks before transferring to CSUN. Additionally, Sierra Canyon standout Noah Williams, who committed to CSUN, further exemplifies the program's ability to groom top talent.



As the current year unfolds, the future holds much promise for the Ryder Elite 17U team, with returning players such as Shaun Kowlessar Jr from Crespi High School, Jaden DePina from Fairfax High School, and Odartey Blackson from Burbank High School. The dedicated coaching staff, led by Shaun Kowlessar and including Cole Barton, Ben Chavez, and Coach Eddie, who oversees recruitment and development, are instrumental in shaping these young athletes both on and off the court.



Ryder Elite is not just a typical basketball program; it is about developing well-rounded young men who excel both on and off the court. Through a focus on academics and personal development, the program sets itself apart from others by instilling values and skills that will benefit the players long after their basketball careers. The commitment of JoJo Ryder to create a program that goes beyond the game of basketball is truly commendable.

As the program continues to grow and attract top talent, the future looks bright for Ryder Elite. With a strong foundation of players and dedicated coaching staff, there is no doubt that the program will continue to produce successful athletes both in basketball and in life.



JoJo Ryder said today "My vision for Ryder Elite wasn't just to have a good basketball program, but to have these young men do well in school too!. I have to thank all of our trainers, tutors, coaching staff.



