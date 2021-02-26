Joko Widodo Witness the Launch of Indonesia's 2021 Digital Connectivity Programs

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) signed $ 2.3billion contract to accelerate the infrastructure development of BTS, Satellite Capacity, Digital Talent Scholarship, and Postage stamp of Covid-19 National Vaccine Movement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joko Widodo, accompanied by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Johnny G Plate, and the Minister of State Secretary, Pratikno, witnessed the signing of Digital Connectivity 2021.

These programs include the contract signing for the construction of a Base Transceiver Station (BTS), contract for the provision of satellite capacity, the launch of the Digital Talent Scholarship, and the launch of the Covid-19 National Vaccination Movement Series postage stamp.

"During the last five years, the government has worked hard to build our national connectivity. In addition to building sea tolls, railroad networks, toll road networks, construction of border roads, construction of airports, ports. We also build digital connectivity, aim to connect all corners of the archipelago through the sky toll. All of this is not for the sake of the economy alone, but also to accelerate our magnificent country's education, health and culture services, as well as to strengthen our unity and integrity as a great nation," said President Joko Widodo.

BTS

The contract signed today is a framework agreement of BTS 4G infrastructure Package 3, 4, and 5, all of which to cover Papua regions, the auction winner of Package 3 is a partnership between Lintasarta - Huawei - SEI, while the auction winner of Package 4 and 5 is partnership of IBS - ZTE.

The contracts for Package 1 and 2 were signed on January 29, 2021, the winner for the two packages is partnership Fiberhome -Telkom Infra- Multi Trans Data.

Satellite Capacity Provision

MCIT through The Indonesian Information and Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) also signed a contract after carrying out the process of procuring services to provide capacity for telecommunications satellites and Internet services in the context of digital transformation by setting six tender winners on January 13, 2021. The appointed partners include PT Bis Data Indonesia, PT Dwi Tunggal Putra, PT Primacom Interbuana, PT Telkom Tbk, PT Indo Pratama Teleglobal, and PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara.

Since 2015, the government has planned the construction of satellite telecommunication infrastructure facilities through the Government and Business Entity (PPP) project for Government Multifunction Satellite (SATRIA) which can accommodate the need for fast internet services in approximately 150,000 locations.