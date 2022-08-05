JollyMax Celebrates First Birthday with Huge Anniversary Campaign

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JollyMax, a global digital entertainment one-stop platform, has organized a series of exciting events and giveaways in celebration of the platform's first anniversary on August 8th. Beginning from now running until August 14th, JollyMax is giving away a large number of vouchers and physical gifts to lucky winners. The campaign is an opportunity for the platform to reflect on its successes over the past year and a chance to give back to the active growing community of users.

JollyMax is a premier global retail platform offering gaming enthusiasts around the world access to some of the most cost-effective deals on digital products and services. Leading to the platform's success, JollyMax focused heavily on localization, working closely with local influencers throughout South-East Asia, hosting an Indonesian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang e-sports competition in March and April, and sponsoring a similar event in the Philippines in July. Identifying and coordinating with relevant local influencers has been an important part of the platform's strategy to attract more users from the gaming industry.

The platform also focused on ensuring compatibility with electronic payments providers in the region, including DANA, OVA, Gcash, and more, as well as accepting offline payments in convenience stores such as 7-Eleven.

JollyMax has consistently received praise from users, with one, Terry Fox, remarking, "JollyMax has created a convenient payment gateway for anyone to easily take part in many fun events." Others noted their appreciation for fast transaction speeds, with another user Kyle saying, "I believe that your products are significantly more affordable for players than those offered by other gaming credit shops."

Regarding the anniversary campaign, Astha Rawat, Social Media Manager of JollyMax, said, "After 12 months of working hard to give our customers the best possible service, we want to continue to say thank you for their support during this time. At JollyMax, we strive to offer our customers the most competitive prices and deals on digital entertainment products and services, and I am confident that over the next 12 months, we will continue to grow and become a truly global brand."

To reward its users, JollyMax is offering flat discounts on products across the entire range, with huge discounts and flash sales for selected products. Throughout the two weeks, surprises, including potential influencer support and other events will be announced to create social media buzz. The platform will also be giving away a number of prizes, including discount vouchers, in-game items, vouchers for use on food, mobile data, and online shopping, as well as other physical prizes from drones, smartphones, smart TV, and scooter to gaming consoles and other gaming devices.

Users can visit the website and collect stardust through participating in pre-registration, top-up, and sharing activities. Users will then be able to redeem their stardust for prizes and tickets to enter giveaway events. Throughout the campaign, the platform will be publishing instructions on social media, with explainers and tutorials to help more people get involved and win bigger discounts.

About JollyMax

