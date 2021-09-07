Jon Chamberlain Retires as CEO of Evenflo, a subsidiary of Goodbaby International, Dave Taylor Named Successor

CEO retires from Evenflo after five successful years of growth and innovation

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the "Company", HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced today the retirement of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Jon Chamberlain from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evenflo, designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and children's products. Dave Taylor, Senior Vice President, Group Business Development and M&A, Vice Regional Chairman Americas, has been announced as his successor and assumed the role from 3 September 2021.

Jon Chamberlain joined Evenflo in 2017 as CEO and oversaw several strategic initiatives for the brand with emphasis on accelerated new product development, including the launch of Evenflo Gold, the brand's premium line of smart, innovative baby gear.

"It has been wonderful to see Evenflo's growth and innovation throughout my time here," said Mr. Chamberlain. "It was not an easy decision to retire, though I know the brand is on a path for continued success. Dave and I have worked very closely for the past few months in anticipation of this announcement to ensure that the transition is without interruption. I am confident Dave will do a tremendous job leading our incredible team of employees."

Dave Taylor previously held roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Evenflo, and he formerly served as Chief Financial Officer of Dorel Juvenile Group US, and later President and CEO of Dorel Juvenile Group US.

"We can't thank Jon enough for his leadership over the past five years," said Mr. Taylor. "Under his guidance, Evenflo has been revolutionized as a brand for modern parents with innovative products and a strong market position. I am excited to continue to build on the momentum and success that he and the teams have created."

Mr. Martin Pos, CEO of Goodbaby International, said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jon for his excellent stewardship and contribution to the Group in the past years. Jon played an important role in his journey with Evenflo and we will remain forever grateful for his partnership with us. Moreover, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dave as the CEO of Evenflo. We believe that his extensive leadership experience in the industry will bring new ideas to Evenflo and drive success through the Company's next stage of development."

Mr. Chamberlain will officially retire on 15 October, acting in an advisory capacity throughout the transition period.

About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. is a world leading parenting products company. The Group serves millions of families around the world through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, strollers, apparels and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, bicycles and tricycles and other children products.

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children's products. Founded over 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children's products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.