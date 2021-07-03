Jonathan Perkins Receives Super Lawyers Selection for 2021

Jonathan Perkins has been chosen as a Super Lawyer for 2021. Super Lawyers is a rating given to about 5% of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

New Haven, Connecticut. July 7th, 2021

Jonathan Perkins has been chosen as a Super Lawyer for 2021. Super Lawyers is a rating given to about 5% of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Jonathan Perkins is also a member of many other professional associations such as the American Bar Association, the Connecticut Bar Association, the New York Bar Association, the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice.

Jonathan has spent the last 3 decades fighting for the rights of those injured by the fault of others, helping them to recover hundreds of millions of dollars. Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers practices from 5 offices around Connecticut.

“We go out of our way to make sure that we are giving our clients the best service that we can. We have our case managers contact our clients every 2 weeks just to make sure that they’re up to date on what’s happening, and to make sure we’re up to date on what is going on in their lives. There are times when we help clients with stuff that has nothing to do with what we’re retained for, but we’re out there to help our clients.” stated Jonathan Perkins.

More information on Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers can be found at https://800perkins.com.

About Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers:

The lawyers at Jonathan Perkins Injury lawyers are a trusted source of personal injury representation for injured people. Pursuing just compensation for victims of auto accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall, and many other injury cases. The lawyers and professional staff at Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers are dedicated to helping clients recover financial compensation for their injuries throughout Connecticut and in other states.

Contact:

Robert Brinchman

Marketing Made Perfect

203-397-1284

rbrinchman@marketingmadepefect.com

Contact Info:

Name: Robert Brinchman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers

Address: 30 Lucy Street Woodbridge, Connecticut 06525

Phone: 203-397-1284

Website: https://800perkins.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/jonathan-perkins-receives-super-lawyers-selection-for-2021/89032978

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89032978