Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers Continue Serving as the Aegis of Abuse Survivors

Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers is a legal firm specializing in assisting, counseling, and representing nursing home abuse victims and their families.

According to the latest research, it is estimated that approximately 1,800 individuals in nursing homes die from falls while over 380,000 succumb to infections.

While many attorneys avoid such cases, dubbing them too complex and “unwinnable battles”, Kansas City Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers led by Jonathan Steele firm continues to shine as a beacon of hope for the elderly living in nursing homes, shielding them from abuse and ensuring the ones responsible for it are held accountable.

From minor neglect and malnutrition to overmedication and transportation accidents to severe cases of feeding tube complications, falls, infections, dehydration to wrongful death, the team at Steele Law has been diligently fighting to curb malpractices at nursery homes for years.

Propelled by personal experiences and the major gap in accessibility of legal services for nursing home patients, Jonathan Steele and his team are empowering the victims of nursing home abuse, their friends, and family members with the tools required to fight back and enjoy their golden years in peace and comfort.

As Jonathan underscores, Steele Law is a practice dedicated solely to protecting the residents of nursing homes:

“Unfortunately, many nursing homes prioritize profits over our loved ones,” Jonathan said. We are committed to fighting against nursing homes who put profits over people resulting in chronic understaffing, inadequate training, and insufficient policies and management.”

With a prolific track record of success, Steele Law has achieved numerous victories for victims of abuse and neglect in nursing homes. Amid numerous heartfelt testimonials expressing gratitude for legal counsel and defense provided by Steele Law, Melody’s recent case resonates with the moral pillars of this legal practice the most:

“I hope I never have to, but if I were asked for a recommendation for an experienced attorney in nursing home law, without hesitation I would say Jonathan Steele,” Melody said. “His knowledge of nursing home laws, his professionalism yet friendliness, and his compassion for the elderly and his clients is why I chose Jonathan to handle my mother’s case.”

Beyond providing direct legal assistance and counsel to survivors of nursing home abuse, Steele Law also strives to educate families and friends of the elderly living in nursing homes about common signs of abuse, causes of accidents, legal options, and various other related topics. Steele Law’s Blog is regularly updated and contains invaluable information about incidents occurring in nursing homes daily. The firm’s experts cordially invite all clients to seek information in these articles, or to book a free consultation with Steele Law.

Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers is headquartered in Downtown Kansas City and operates throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. More information about Steele Law is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Jonathan Steele

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers

Phone: (913) 481-1991

Website: https://nursinghomeabuselaw.com/



Release ID: 89140260

