JONETZ by DON DON DONKI Launched at Tropicana Gardens Mall

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Retail Management (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd with headquarters located in Malaysia, led by President Satoshi Machida, launches JONETZ by DON DON DONKI at Tropicana Gardens Mall. DON DON DONKI is also expanding multiple stores in the Pan Pacific area, in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong with the concept of Japan brand specialty store.

A Japanese gourmet trip by train with the concept of "Exploring Japan with excitement". With the theme of a delicious "Japanese gourmet trip", the store provides famous dishes from various areas in Japan such as Takoyaki in Osaka and Ikayaki (grilled squid) in Hokkaido. The Yatai is inspired by street stalls that imitates a train station, giving customers the experience and feeling as if they are traveling in Japan by train. A total setup of 170 seats for eat-in space for customers to enjoy the food immediately after buying it.

A concierge dedicated to fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables called the "Furu Furu" corner. In the earlier days, the brand introduced the fruit corner "Furu Furu" for the first time at DON DON DONKI in Singapore which has received positive feedback from customers. Now, in the JONETZ by DON DON DONKI Tropicana Gardens Mall, the Furu Furu corner features fresh delights such as strawberries from Fukuoka and Saga prefectures, and expert fruit concierges will strive to bring in only fresh seasonal fruits from Japan.

There is also an abundant of Japan's famous brand Wagyu beef. A specialty store with assortment of products specializing in beef. The store specializes in beef so that Muslim customers can shop with peace of mind. There is a wide variety of Wagyu beef, such as high-quality Omi beef and Hida brand Wagyu beef processed at halal-certified slaughterhouses.

Indulge in the charm and premium quality of Japanese cosmetics. "Cosme DONKI", a cosmetics corner instore. A wide variety of Japanese cosmetics is available at the dedicated concierge with attractive beauty and products along with the different ways to use and enjoy the benefits of these products.

In conjunction with the launch of the new outlet, shoppers can enjoy a variety of in-store promotions, exclusive member deals and gifts with purchase from 10th to 12th December 2021. Shoppers will receive a limited Donpen tote bag with a minimum spend of RM200, enjoy an RM15 rebate on Grabpay with a minimum spend of RM150 and an RM20 gift voucher for UOB Bank Cardmembers who spend RM300 and above.

Shoppers are encouraged to download and sign up for a free membership on the DONKI mobile app which allows them to earn "dMiles" points, receive birthday surprise treats, redeem exclusive coupons and many other exciting benefits. JONETZ by DON DON DONKI is also running a year-end sale this 12.12 on Shopee with special discounts and vouchers up for grabs.

Moving forward, PPIH Group will continue to create new distribution channels with international competitiveness, steadily promoting store development in Malaysia, and actively expanding Japanese agricultural, livestock and marine products to increase the awareness and consumption of Japanese products outside Japan.