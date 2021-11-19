JOOX celebrates K-Pop's global dominance and gathers the genre's biggest stars for the sixth year with 2021 MMA and 2021 MAMA livestreaming and VOD for K-Pop Lovers in Malaysia

The two grandest and most-anticipated Asian music awards ceremonies bring the K-Pop craze to maximum volume for JOOX fans in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean pop culture's international influence shows no signs of slowing down. 2021 has undoubtedly shaped up to be another explosive year for K-Pop, with BTS, BLACKPINK, and countless others continuing to capture the hearts and minds of fans from around the world. JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment platform, looking to end the year with a loud bang once again and 2021 is no different – now on its sixth year of giving users the chance to celebrate K-Pop's infinitely talented roster of artists. Get ready for two of the most glamorous music awards in Korea – The 2021 Melon Music Awards (MMA) and Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA) free for all JOOX users via livestream or video-on-demand!

2021 MMA

Who amongst your favorite K-Pop idols will make their mark and go down in history as 2021's best and hottest music acts? JOOX presents the spectacularly prestigious MMA 2021 on December 4, 2021 (Saturday) for Paid VIP users, featuring the top and most recognizable names and faces such as 10cm, EXO's Baekhyun, Brave Girls, BTS, IU, Oh My Girl, BLACKPINK's Rosé, SHINee and TWICE, who will all be competing against each other to be named MMA's Artist of the Year!

Get ready for three hours of non-stop excitement with your beloved K-Pop stars, and feel the energy by singing and dancing your hearts out in the comfort of your own home, whether via livestreaming the event or catching it on video-on-demand.

2021 MMA (December 4) Award Ceremony (JOOX Paid VIP users only*) Malaysia 5 PM local time

*Remarks: All JOOX users can enjoy a free preview for 60 minutes.

2021 MAMA

The K-Pop stars will be out to prove why their unique brand of pop music has become a global phenomenon, when JOOX delivers the 2021 MAMA livestream free for all Malaysian JOOX users on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) for the sixth consecutive year. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind annual extravaganza – from the red carpet event to the awards ceremony.

And if you thought 2021 MAMA can't get even more star-studded, wait until you see the reunion and return of Wanna One, one of the K-pop biggest acts in the last decade – which will be their very first appearance together since their last performance as a group in January 2019!

The hot list of nominees include BTS, IU, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé, EXO's KAI, BAEKHYUN, D.O., Kang Daniel, AESPA, ITZY, ENHYPEN, TXT, DAY6, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, TWICE and more. With BTS, Stray Kids, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Seventeen, and TXT being in the same catergory, who will be named this year's Best Male Group? And who will emerge victorious amongst Twice, Red Velvet, ITZY, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE, and Brave Girls in the Best Female Group category? Find out together in this year's extraordinary ceremony featuring MAMA's first female host: K-Pop icon Lee Hyori. For more details, please visit the 2021 MAMA official website.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, "K-Pop had definitely broken new ground and further established itself as one of the world's top music genres this year, launching countless Korean music acts into global stardom. With this in mind, JOOX is proud to be delivering K-Pop fans all over Asia two of the most anticipated and most prestigious events, the 2021 MMA and 2021 MAMA awards ceremonies via livestream and video-on-demand. We know that JOOX users can't get enough of K-Pop, so we are here to give them only the best in their favorite music and entertainment."

