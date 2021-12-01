JOOX IDOL STATION Season 2 turns up K-pop heat to higher levels by bringing SKYLE, SF9, ENHYPEN and more idols closer to Asian music fans

JOOX-produced program expands K-pop fan experience to latest ROOMS and BUZZ features

The series' Season 2 will be broadcast every Tuesday night starting today

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the overwhelming success garnered by the interactive show's first season – having drawn an average of 500,000 accumulated views per episode, JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment streaming platform, today hyped up K-pop fans in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand by announcing the return of its production, IDOL STATION, for the show's second season!



Aiming to make a bigger bang through an expanded fan experience with the always popular Karaoke function as well as its latest ROOMS and BUZZ features, JOOX is continuing the weekly livestream show's momentum by featuring more of the hottest K-Pop groups.

Kicking off today, IDOL STATION Season 2 features each artist appearing in two episodes hosted by former U-KISS member Alexander Lee Eusebio. The interactive episodes will feature the K-pop sensations performing their hits, playing games, answering fan questions and comments as well as chatting with them live on ROOMS.

Since its launch earlier this year, the new JOOX ROOMS feature has allowed legions of music lovers hold virtual parties with friends and fellow fans through live audio and video chat while listening to JOOX's wide selection of international songs, playing games and singing karaoke. This socially interactive feature will surely make IDOL STATION Season 2 much more engaging, interactive and wildly entertaining.

The JOOX K-pop Express will indeed bring the music straight to music fans' hearts and minds, as it starts off IDOL STATION Season 2 with the captivating 'oppas' of ONEUS and SF9. Other rising artist groups, including Enhypen, SKYLE and more, will also arrive at IDOL STATION and interact with their fans! Check out the broadcasting schedule here:

IDOL STATION Season 2 2021-2022 Program Schedule:

Artist Date (Tue) Time ONEUS 30/11, 7/12 8:30 pm (HK, MY time) / 7:30 pm (TH time) / 6:30 pm (MM time) SF9 14/12, 21/12 Enhypen 11/1, 15/2 SKYLE 18/1, 25/1

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, "With JOOX doubling down on its commitment to being an essential platform for K-pop fans all over Asia, we are proud to kick off the second season of the highly successful original program IDOL STATION. With JOOX's new features such as ROOMS and BUZZ, IDOL STATION Season 2 promises to deliver more enthralling episodes sure to delight K-Pop enthusiasts."

