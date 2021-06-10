JOOX invites Cik B and BabyShima to be the mentors of its latest campaign "Fanta6 Stage", the first and only short video content competition in Malaysia, in celebration of its 6th anniversary

Go viral in just a day! Cik B and BabyShima to craft you the easiest and fastest path to fame on JOOX

Amplified by the Buzz feature, the campaign adapts a reality show format to scout for new blood and talents in music, creative and entertainment content

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 6th year of providing non-stop music and entertainment in Malaysia, JOOX – the world's most dedicated entertainment ecosystem cranks up the volume with "Fanta6 Stage", the first and only short video content competition in the country that aims to search for the freshest talents in creative content. "Fanta6 Stage" rides on the recent launch of the Buzz short video feature, bringing users closer with more social interaction and empowering diverse individuals to unleash their creativity. Ready to feel fantastic?



JOOX invites Cik B and BabyShima to be the mentors of its latest campaign “Fanta6 Stage”

"Fanta6 Stage" participants will get the chance to be comprehensively mentored by Cik B, one of Malaysia's most talked-about content creators whose single debut achieved 3 million views in just a week, as well as BabyShima, named as one of the best dangdut singers and video-content creators in the region. Under the guidance of these two local A-listers with millions over existing fan base, in this reality-show-style campaign, you can unlock the easiest and fastest path to fame by showing the audience your unique personality. How to join? Simply record a video between 15 seconds and 5 minutes, containing fresh ideas and original, creative and engaging content, along with a brief introduction of yourself. Submit the video with a hashtag of your chosen mentor – are you on #BABYSHIMACREW or #CIKBGANG? – and gain as many views and support between 15 to 18 June!

Who knows, you may be one of the 8 content creators to be picked by either video data performance or the mentors themselves, and be on your way to becoming the Fanta6 champion! Wanna get a chance to take home a total of RM10,000 worth of cash prizes on top of exclusive mentor coaching and an exclusive 3-month Buzz content curator's contract with JOOX? Join now and show the world that you can be Malaysia's next top star!

Timeline

Audition: Submission Period – Now until 14 June 2021 Top 16 Voting – 15-18 June 2021 Top 16 Announcement – 20 June 2021 Semi-final: Top 8 Voting – 27-29 June 2021 Top 8 Announcement – 2 July 2021 Final: Final Voting – 5-7 July 2021 Grand Final – 9 July 2021

*More details about the semi-final and the final will be announced on JOOX later.

Angie Tan, Head of JOOX Malaysia, said, "Music and entertainment fans always look for new and fresh talent to keep them buzzing about the latest trends and hits. As we live in today's digital era, JOOX Malaysia is now leveraging its platform to give the most creative and entertaining talents their chance to shine with the Fanta6 Stage campaign, riding on the recently launched Buzz feature and just in time for JOOX Malaysia's 6th anniversary."

Turn heads and make a name for yourself! You think you can handle it? Join the Fanta6 campaign, while experiencing JOOX's incredible entertainment features, sharing your videos and enjoying your choice of music anytime, anywhere.