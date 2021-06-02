JOOX kicks off initiative for special cross-over covers and remixes between global music star Alan Walker and Asian idols

Music fans can join in the fun by creating short videos set to Alan Walker's special remix of "Believers" on JOOX Buzz

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is a universal language, as the popular saying goes. JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment streaming platform, further proves that music can indeed go beyond all borders with its brand-new global music collaboration initiative. Get your music-listening ears ready for special, JOOX-exclusive cross-over covers and remixes of "Believers", the hot new single by Alan Walker, featuring local artists and producers from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia as well as Thailand!

Kicking things off with a big, loud bang, some of the brightest Asian music superstars are set to debut their own unique spin on "Believers" -- exclusively available on JOOX now. Watch out for these exciting works: https://bit.ly/3fFlP5T

Hong Kong

Music producer T-Ma imbues a sense of drama to the song with his arrangement, which enlists singer-actress Joyce Cheng to sing parts of the track in Mandarin.

Indonesia

Dipha Barus dials the energy up to 11 with funky, techno beats in his remix, while Anneth Delliecia delivers an emotive, power-house ballad performance in her version.

Malaysia

Naim Daniel brings the classic sound of Malaysian music to the 'mix coupled with his stirring vocal.

Thailand

BOTCASH's zesty dance-pop remix will get you bopping and swaying in no time.

Ready for your own spotlight? JOOX users also get a chance to put themselves in the spotlight via the highly interactive Buzz feature, which has launched its new "#BelieversonBuzz" challenge. Users can shoot any kind of videos they want with Alan Walker's special "Believers" remix as background music and frame it with the exclusive "Believers" sticker. How cool is that? Your video may give you a chance to win exclusively signed merchandise from Alan Walker himself!

Music producer and global hit-maker Alan Walker said, "I'm so happy that this great line-up of artists wanted to join in on remixing Believers! Working on this project together has been incredibly rewarding, and it's amazing to see all the different visions and directions they've taken the track. I'm inspired by how other artists put their own spin on a track, and they all bring something completely different to the table. I hope that we get to play them live one day!"

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, "JOOX always looks to make music accessible and enjoyable for everyone. For the first time ever, fans can merge their love for local and international pop music by way of collaborations between the brightest Asian stars and the biggest international sensations, where JOOX puts on a showcase for local talents in all of its markets to be among their global counterparts under one spotlight. We look forward to encouraging more creation and collaboration like this in the future."

