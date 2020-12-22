JOOX unveils the 2020 Music Annual Review, with latest insights about Malaysians' habits and tastes under the new normal

Life may change, but music will stay

With people having spent more time at home, JOOX users in Malaysia's total streaming time is equivalent to watching all entries in a superhero film series 1.2 million times

total streaming time Over 880,000 karaoke songs have been uploaded to JOOX over the past year, with the launch of the Quick Sing function

have been uploaded to JOOX over the past year, with the launch of the Quick Sing function Gifts worth more than 8.8 million JOOX coins were delivered by JOOX users through the K-function and livestreaming shows as part of the interactive functions in JOOX

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 must be an unprecedented year for everyone – with a ton of changes in our daily life including our music consumption pattern. Fortunately, no matter how our lives change, music will always stay. As 2020 comes to an end, JOOX unveils its 2020 music annual review in Malaysia, sharing big data about Malaysians' music streaming, karaoke singing, live watching, as well as their music tastes under the new normal. During the year when everyone has to put their masks on, which singer or song have managed to successfully resonate with the public? With most physical concerts going online to follow social distancing measures, has everyone adapted to it? Let's check it out.



JOOX unveils the 2020 Music Annual Review

Life may change, but music will always be a part of it

Malaysians' life has now completely transformed, as people spend more time staying at home with reduced social activities. Despite this, we observed that 5pm daily is still the peak hour for people to listen to music which is likely due to people needing a leisure hour after a day of studying or hard work. Other interesting music habits include:

JOOX users in Malaysia listened to around 20 songs a day on average

listened to The most streaming times are on Friday and Saturday , with Malaysians being accompanied by JOOX's music and entertainment featured during the 'stay at home' period

, with Malaysians being accompanied by JOOX's music and entertainment featured during the 'stay at home' period What better way to enjoy some "me time" at home than watching movies? The total streaming time by JOOX users in Malaysia is equivalent to watching all entries in a superhero film series 1.2 million times

Let's take a look at the "2020 top music hits", to see the best played songs that accompanied Malaysians throughout the year.

Top 10 Most Streamed Songs (in no particular order):

Sakit – Zynakal

Sakit – ACHEY

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Memories – Maroon 5

Sumpah – Naim Daniel Peluang Kedua – Nabila Razali

Hutang – Floor 88

Sumpah – Aina Abdul

Stuck with U – Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

How You Like That – BLACKPINK

Apart from the top streamed songs, here is the list of the 'Most Streamed International Artists', 'Most Streamed Local Artists' and 'Most Streamed K-Pop Artists' this year.

Top International Artists: Top 1: Alan Walker

Top 2: Andmesh Kamaleng

Top 3: Ali Gatie Top Local Artists: Top 1: Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza

Top 2: Naim Daniel

Top 3: Ukays Top K-Pop Artists: Top 1: BTS

Top 2: BLACKPINK

Top 3: TWICE

The Big Data of Music and Entertainment – the number of uploaded karaoke singing and live broadcasting shows soar

JOOX currently has an extensive library of over 30 million tracks, allowing users to enjoy music anytime, anywhere. What's more, JOOX users can also sing karaoke, watch live, share their favourite song list, record and post videos, send gifts and interact with idols via the K-function. The new Quick Sing feature allows music fans to sing and dance to the chorus of their go-to Karaoke songs anytime, anywhere.

JOOX also observed that more users have engaged in the karaoke function during the stay-at-home period, with over 880,000 karaoke songs having been uploaded to JOOX over the past year.

Among the top 5 most sung songs, three of them are also the most streamed ones. Looks like fans love listening and singing along with their favourite idols in JOOX.

Top 1: Peluang Kedua – Nabila Razali

Top 2: Sakit – Zynakal YonnyBoii

Top 3: Cinta Sejati – Bunga Citra Lestari

Top 4: Hanya Rindu – Andmesh Kamaleng

Top 5: Sumpah – Naim Daniel

In addition to the karaoke feature, JOOX has prepared many concerts and programs throughout the year for users to watch during their staycations. With nearly 473 music live shows, JOOX has brought many wonderful performances. In March, JOOX collaborated with the music label Universal Music Group to create a two-day "Stay Home, Stay Tuned" Live Session. A group of popular and up-and-coming local artists from Universal Music Group delivered a "marathon style" music performance on JOOX Live from evening till midnight.

JOOX also found out that Malaysian users love interacting with singers and other karaoke lovers on the platform. In fact, active users on the platform have given out more than 7.4 million likes and 3.4 million comments in one whole year. A group of loyal listeners also like giving gifts to show their support. Malaysian users have given out gifts worth more than 8.8 million JOOX coins this year.

A large number of K-Pop entertainment content allows users to interact with idols online

When it comes to the music taste of Malaysians, K-Pop can't be underestimated. Besides listening to K-Pop songs, JOOX users in Malaysia also enjoy watching K-Pop music awards and other live broadcasts. In 2020, JOOX has exclusively broadcast a variety of popular music shows, including the 29th Seoul Music Awards (Seoul Music Awards), the popular Korean talent show "I-LAND", and the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), an annual event in the Korean music scene. What's more, JOOX also launched its own original K-Pop music live program "IDOL STATION" for the first time, allowing K-Pop fans to chat with their beloved Oppas online.

No matter how the world changes, JOOX will continue to do its job – bringing countless music entertainment experiences in 2021 with different types of music events and programs. Stay tuned for JOOX's latest updates in the upcoming year.

With more than 30 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX takes all users' favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists and puts them right into the palm of their hands. Enjoy personalized choice of music anytime, anywhere by downloading JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , or access the JOOX website .

Download now to start the premium music journey today.

Related Links :

http://www.joox.com