JOOX unveils new socially interactive ROOMS feature that allows live audio/video group chat, games and music sharing all at the same time

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the new normal brought by the pandemic, people now have fewer chances to hang out with their friends in person, making them seek out more stay-at-home entertainment options. To add social interaction and more fun elements to online activities, JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment streaming platform, presents JOOX ROOMS – an interactive feature that will definitely hype up JOOX users' leisure time chatting with friends and sharing the music that they love.



The new interactive and innovative JOOX ROOMS feature allows users to enjoy hanging out and engage in conversations in an online live audio and video chat room where they can interact with their friends or family. The feature lets users either host or get connected to a room joined by up to 27 people with audio/video at a time. Wanna take the entertainment level up a notch? You have JOOX's library of over 40 million songs at the palm of your hand, so you can play and request your favorite songs or share them with your friends in the room! What's more, you can also relax by chatting via text messages if you don't want to use audio or video, or start a private room that only invited users can join! Play Truth or Dare or sing karaoke to make your social circle more engaged – there is so much more to discover!

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, "JOOX knows the value of keeping contact with friends and being socially active even amid the new normal brought to us by the pandemic. With this in mind, JOOX is excited to roll out the new JOOX ROOMS feature, which will allow friends to meet up and keep their friendships strong while enjoying the music they like, all in one platform. This is a feature that will surely be enjoyed by the fun-loving and upbeat JOOX users."

Not only can you interact and socialize with your friends while enjoying the music of your favorite artists anytime, anywhere, but you can also access much more of JOOX's unparalleled and unmatched features and offers! Don't miss a beat! Download the JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website now.

About JOOX

JOOX is a music app made for music lovers. With more than 40 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists. Users can discover great new music with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood. JOOX is now available on iOS, Android and Desktop (Windows/Mac), allowing users to enjoy a free high quality music experience anytime, anywhere.

