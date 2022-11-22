Jordan Sidoo Presents Scholarship Awards For The Supra Soccer Residency Program

Vancouver Entrepreneur Jordan Sidoo Gives Back With Soccer Scholarship

Jordan Sidoo would like to congratulate this year’s winners of the Supra Soccer Residency Program, scholarships which were announced recently. The scholarship program is available for students who are studying but at the same time have a strong passion for soccer. The program was majorly designed to enhance a player's sports development and experience in the classroom and on the field as well. Supra soccer academy offers its residency students and participants the privilege of a professional sports academy with professional coaches and volunteers that is paired with an unmatched academic curriculum. Other interested student athletes can apply for the next Supra Soccer residency scholarship program. Although there are many talented students out there, many cannot afford the required funds to attend a good soccer academy. Students who are talented but do not have the funds to pay for their fees do not have to worry any longer. This is because Jordan Sidoo and The Sidoo Family will be supporting them. Talented students between the age of 13 to 18 can benefit greatly from the program and are encouraged to apply.

Jordan understands that there are many talented students out there with a brighter future in sports. He also understands that many are left out due to a lack of support. Jordan is one person who believes that students who are interested in sports can succeed in their studies as well as sports. Jordan Sidoo himself has spent many years as a student-athlete. He is one person with first-hand experience on how difficult the road is for a student athlete. With the rising cost of education, not many students stand a chance to afford to attend an academy such as Supra Soccer academy. Jordan has been a soccer fan and player and has been around competitive sports his entire life. He has been at the forefront to support youth and youth programs in his home province of British Columbia. Jordan is now supporting the Supra soccer academy and the Supra Soccer Residency scholarship program with scholarship funding, volunteering, mentoring, tutoring, and part time coaching. His dedication, support, and funds have made a huge difference to many young athletes. He is hoping that through his support, many students can follow their dreams and become successful soccer players and students.

Jordan Sidoo was an avid athlete in his high school and college days. Jordan attended Saint Georges Academy in Vancouver. Although he was a student athlete, he was still able to graduate with honours. He participated in a variety of sporting activities, but his major sport was rowing in high school and college. Having made it through to the other side, he would like to give back to the next generation of student-athletes with mentoring, tutoring and scholarships. He hopes that this scholarship will not only ease the financial burden of the most deserving student but also aid in their success and make their ultimate dreams come true.

