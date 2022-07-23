Jos Opdeweegh Shares How To Create A Culture Of Growth Through Mentorship

—

What kind of c-suite executive are you? Do you lead your team with an iron first, or are you welcoming? Have you cultivated an environment of continuous learning and development?



There are plenty of different and effective, leadership styles. What works for one employee might not work for another. If your leadership style is not exactly where you want it to be, you’re in the right place. There’s always room for growth, no matter how much experience you have. Coaching and mentoring aren’t about changing your leadership style completely. Instead, I’ll share ways on how you can incorporate coaching and mentorship into your already established leadership style. Continue reading to learn how Jozef (Jos) Opdeweegh, international CEO and author of Fair Value; reflections on good business, bridges the philosophy of coaching and mentoring to create a true learning environment amongst their team members:



Coaching vs Mentoring



It’s easy to get bogged down by the weight of your everyday responsibilities; however, it’s important to remember that a critical role of any leader is becoming that of a coach.



“Coaching is a vital part of the leadership process, as it promotes a true learning organization,” Opdeweegh noted.



So, what exactly is coaching?



Coaching is a short-term process that helps an individual overcome a specific obstacle or performance challenge. Mentoring, on the other hand, generally occurs over a longer period of time and focuses on developing the individual holistically. Combined, these two leadership styles will help strengthen future leaders. Let’s take a look at how you can incorporate coaching and mentoring into your leadership style.



Balance Input & Output



When you’re asked a question, do you immediately provide an answer? As leaders, we sometimes only give information, advice, and expertise. Instead of only being a stream of information and solutions, help your employees discover ways to solve problems themselves.



“Asking a thought-provoking question periodically, instead of immediately answering their question, will encourage your employees to unlock their own personal insights and solutions,” Opdeweegh asserted.



By employing this methodology, your employees will have increased confidence, and it will encourage them to unlock their potential in ways they may not have previously.



However, you’ll still want to answer your employees' questions regularly, as you don’t want to always “answer” their question with another question. When you are answering questions, ensure you’re providing the information they truly need within that exchange. It’s easy to get side tracked on what their goals are for the project, their role, or the organization. However, focus on delivering the information they are truly needing within that particular conversation. You’ll become a more effective communicator, thus becoming a better mentor and coach.



Encourage asking “why”



Once the question is answered, mentors take the time to explain the “why” behind the answer. It’s easy to skip this step, as executives all have a million items to check off our to-do list, but explaining the answer is just as important as providing the answer. Anyone can simply provide an answer; however, not everyone goes the extra step to detail how you arrived at the answer. If you teach an employee the steps on how the answer was discovered, they will have the skills and knowledge to then discover future questions independently.



Provide SMART Feedback



Remember the saying, “it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it?” This expression holds true in various facets of our lives, including mentorship. In order for any employees to improve, they need feedback. However, the effectiveness, and usefulness, of the feedback is in the hands of the executive. Jozef Opdeweegh notes that providing feedback should always feel natural and transparent so that your employees feel comfortable establishing strong conversations and setting up goals for the future. One common feedback style, known as S.M.A.R.T goals, sets objects to yield better results:

Specific: Clarity is key. Ensure goals are specific for effective communication.

Clarity is key. Ensure goals are specific for effective communication. Measurable: Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to use in order to evaluate and track their progress.

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to use in order to evaluate and track their progress. Achievable: Be realistic. Ensure the employee is able to meet these goals.

Be realistic. Ensure the employee is able to meet these goals. Relevant: Ensure these goals align with long-term objectives.

Ensure these goals align with long-term objectives. Time-based: Set a realistic deadline for each individual KPI you and the employee set.

Setting the above S.M.A.R.T goals will showcase your dedication to the development of your team members, and will help them track what needs to be accomplished.



Once you have provided the feedback, remember to conduct periodic check-ins using the deadlines you provided. Ensure you highlight their areas of improvement, to encourage your team and reward their growth. Team members will benefit greatly from this feedback long-term, and once they become executives, they will have the proper skills and knowledge to help their team grow.



Final Thoughts



Coaching and mentoring take more time and effort. However, your efforts won’t go unnoticed, as it will have a major impact on employees and the entire organization. Jozef Opdeweeghs maintains how this type of leadership will create a true learning organization. It will create an environment where employees have the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed in ways they had not previously experienced.



Author Bio:



Jos Opdeweegh an international C-suite executive, with experience that spans the Atlantic and an outlook to match. Drawing on over twenty years of experience in developing companies in North America, the UK, and mainland Europe, his insight is sought after on the critical relationship between the values we live by and the values we create. Throughout a lifetime of service, he’s lived a leadership philosophy that’s based on core values of respect, trust, and opportunity for all. These core values are outlined within his book, Fair Value; reflections on good business. Follow him on LinkedIn and Twitter.

