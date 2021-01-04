JOSPHERE appeared at Golden Horse 57

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JOSPHERE appeared at 2020 Taiwan Gold Horse Award 57. Josephine Liu, an international supermodel turned to JOSPHERE fashion brand founder, was invited to the Golden Horse 57 Film Festival and Golden Song Awards as a red carpet jewelry consultant for Chinese designers.



JOSPHERE founder / Supermodel Jewelry designe Josephine Liu

For the red carpet premiere of "Precious is the Night" by Film Director Wayne Peng, the two stars Nan Miao and Tzu-lei Chang selected JOSPHERE Jewelry's "Cannes Collection" high-end custom-made series and "Notting Hill Collection", both by independent jewelry designer Liu Chihan Josephine.

Josephine Liu has previously taken her JOSPHERE Jewelry "Cannes Collection" high-end custom-made World Feather Series to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She was also invited to walk the red carpet as fashion influencer and celebrities model.

From Supermodel to Fashion Business Entrepreneur

In early years, Josephine is a Supermodel from Taipei and was the only model from Taiwan that was invited to attend the Paris YSL Saint Laurent Paris fashion show in The World Cup 1998. She worked alongside super models from all over world, including to Carla Bruni, the wife of the former French president who walks for all big major brands and is the cover girls for many international magazinies. Josephine studied Fashion and Design at the London College of Fashion and completed a master's degree in fashion management from the Intituto Marangoni Milan. JOSPHERE Jewelry participated in Shanghai Fashion Week and offered for sale at retail in London, Shanghai and Singapore.

New Eco-Friendly Cork T80 Ski Helmet

After skiing all around the world, Josephine becomes a fan of the famous Hokkaido Niseko Powder Snow Experience which combines amazing powder snow with food, art, and great holiday atmosphere. Josephine intially invested in property and ski villas, and after exchanging experience with skiers throughout Asia, she saw an opporutnity for an Asia Head (ASIA FIT), ski helmet series as most of the ski helmets are for European and American head skin color design. JOSPHERE Sport is officially born in early 2020. The Dash T80-Cork is an Asia fit, fashion eco-friendly ski helmet with special process technology to recycle wine cork re-green energy materials combined with sports aesthetic concepts, meeting the standard CE1077B certification. The helment was used many professional athletes and stars.

Liu Chihan Josephine hopes that through the spirit of the brand she founded, she can excite people to respond to cherish the beauty of nature and practice a healthy attitude towards life. JOSPHERE Sports will launch a cross-border cooperation with internationally renowned artists. Collection of ski helmets and JOSPHERE KIDS ski children's series are in near future.

