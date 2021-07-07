The Journey to Better English Begins with Cambridge Assessment English

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Language has the power to transcend borders and one of the most widely-spoken languages today is English. Needless to say, by mastering English, many doors across many countries will be open to you.

But how does one prove that one is proficient in the English language? For starters, a certificate from an authority in the language – Cambridge Assessment English – would go a long way. We explore more reasons why a qualification from Cambridge Assessment English can prove to be advantageous for you.

Part of the University of Cambridge

The Cambridge Assessment English (Cambridge English) is a not-for-profit department that is part of the University of Cambridge. In addition, it has a heritage that can be traced back to 1209, making it one of the oldest English universities in the world; knowledge that has been accumulated over eight centuries will be at your fingertips.

We are the Producer of IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), is an international standardised test that assesses the English proficiency of non-native English language speakers and Cambridge English is responsible for producing these tests.

Educational institutions, employers, professional registration bodies, and government immigration bodies often require proof of English proficiency when recruiting or for admission procedures. A Cambridge English Qualification will be accepted for these purposes – an academic test for those applying for higher education and migration, such as to Australia, Canada, and the UK, as well as those applying for training programs, secondary education, and work.

What Makes Cambridge English Qualifications Relevant?

There must be a reason why millions of individuals sit for this test. Regardless of the purpose, the test thoroughly evaluates your ability to read, write, speak and listen in English. The tests often contain elements of conversation found in everyday situations, giving you the ability to communicate both effectively and efficiently.

In-depth Level Based Exams

It wouldn't be fair to compare the cognitive abilities of an adult to that of a child, and that's precisely why our tests are designed to evaluate learners in schools, those in tertiary education, and even business professionals. Every level will present challenges that are appropriate to an individual's current age group or proficiency level. These levels are based on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), which is being implemented in learning institutes across the globe.

Recognised Worldwide

Cambridge English Qualifications are recognised by more than 25,000 universities, organisations, and governmental bodies worldwide. Our work is supported around the world by a network of 2,800 exam centres, over 50,000 schools and tens of thousands of examiners, teachers, education experts and publishers. Needless to say, this opens up opportunities.

In short, Cambridge English is the first step to better proficiency in English and your passport to a journey filled with opportunities around the globe.

To find out more,

Singapore & The Philippines: www.cambridgeenglish.org/

Malaysia: www.cambridgeenglish.org/my

Vietnam: www.cambridgeenglish.org/vn

Indonesia: www.cambridgeenglish.org/id

Thailand: www.cambridgeenglish.org/th

Japan: www.cambridgeenglish.org/jp