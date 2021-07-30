Joy Spreader (06988.HK) Released Announcement on Estimated Profit Increase

The Adjusted Net Profit for the First Half of 2021 is Expected to Increase by at least 80%

BEIJING, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30th, 2021, Joy Spreader (06988.HK) released an Announcement on Estimated Profit Increase. Based on the Company's preliminary estimates, it is estimated that the net profit for the first half of 2021 will increase by at least 50%, while after deducting foreign exchange loss, the adjusted profit grew at least 80% as compared to the first half of 2020.

The Announcement suggests that the increase is mainly attributed to the following three factors: (i) the rapid commercialization of short-video platforms drove a significant growth momentum of Company's revenue from the e-commerce business; (ii) the client base and mobile new media content publishers continued to expand, which further enhanced the matching efficiency of the business platform; and (iii) the escalating business in scale advanced an increasing accuracy of intelligent analysis and algorithm engine.

Meanwhile, Joy Spreader proactively expresses that the Company always strictly abides by the national laws and regulations on data security and privacy protection. The data analyzed and applied in R&D and operation are mobile new media content data and anonymous user behavior data, which do not involve any private information of specific customer, user and ID. Moreover, the Company treats and store all data assets appropriately and properly through rigorous protection measures such as multi-dimensional and multi-level encryption.

Furthermore, Joy Spreader emphasizes in the Announcement that the mobile new media performance marketing business aims to provide more efficient marketing technology services for merchants, mobile new media content publishers, entrepreneurs and consumers based on online consumption scenarios, which aligns well with national policies.

The Announcement demonstrates that the Company has carried forward the exponential growth at a positive dynamic, standing out as one of the few companies among other industry peers achieving both rapid growth in business scale and profitability simultaneously. The mission of "data algorithms empower new mobile internet consumption" advocated by Joy Spreader is obtaining more recognitions from the industry, as driven by business expansion and technological development.