Joy Spreader Announces 2021 ESG Report: Technology-driven Green Development Solidifies Commitment to Corporate Responsibility

BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group Inc. ("Joy Spreader" or the "Company", Stock Code: 06988.HK), a leader in new media performance-based marketing, announced its 2021 annual results as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) report on April 25. The ESG report shows details on how the Company has been working to make ESG an integral part of its daily operations and long-term development roadmap, with the goal of improving its ESG performance as part of the process to facilitate environmentally responsible growth alongside the fulfillment of social responsibilities.

Leveraging technologies to cut emissions in response to China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals

To fulfill the carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, a green and low-carbon action plan has become a prerequisite for the next stage of development across multiple industries. As part of its efforts to reduce exhaust and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as non-hazardous waste, Joy Spreader has adopted a series of environmental management measures, including encouraging employees to print on both sides of a sheet of paper and in black and white to reduce paper and ink consumption, and to travel by high-speed train rather than by plane, as well as tracking and monitoring its own fleet to prevent the misuse of vehicles.

According to the report, Joy Spreader generated 12.2 tons of non-hazardous waste in 2021, a reduction of 18.7% over than originally forecast, while greenhouse gas emissions totaled 133.4 tons, a 11.1% decrease more than originally forecast.

A technology company should not only reflect its green development in its daily activities including such implementations as low-carbon offices and low-carbon mobility, but what can be even more effective is that it can deploy technologies to empower its businesses to improve quality and efficiency and reduce the resulting carbon emissions.

Based on the analysis and processing of marketing product, new media content and anonymous user group behavior data, Joy Spreader provides customized product distribution and release strategies for customers, and ensures the smooth implementation of marketing plans. All steps throughout the business process are carried out based on a highly automated platform, which, along with data and algorithms, can achieve the optimal matching of marketing products and touch points. This low-carbon marketing model not only ensures the accuracy and conversion rate, but also greatly reduces energy consumption.

Establishing a sound talent recruitment, training and retention program to enhance business competitiveness

Zhu Zinan, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of Joy Spreader, said that the ESG report is and will continue to be a fundamental component of the Company's sustainability roadmap rather than a one-time event. He said that integrating ESG concepts into the Company's governance structure, management model, and even the business model, will not only help Joy Spreader resolve some bottlenecks in operation and management, but also enhance the Company's competitiveness when it comes to sustainable development.

Although invisible on the balance sheet, employees serve as an important intangible asset of a technology company, and play a central role in fostering technological breakthroughs and corporate development. In order to bring on board, properly train and retain valued employees, Joy Spreader has gone above and beyond to optimize its approach to all matters related to management, pay and benefits.

In terms of talent recruitment and training, Joy Spreader upholds the fundamental principle of fairness and justice by providing every employee with promotion and training opportunities, reviewing and rewarding employees in an open and fair manner on the basis of merit after a comprehensive assessment. In order to provide the best opportunities to each and every employee, the Company holds internal and external training sessions for all employees that cover the general rules, working skills and professional knowledge.

As for welfare and security, Joy Spreader complies with applicable laws and regulations to ensure the rights and interests of employees. In addition to the national statutory social insurance, the Company further provides benefits including accident and supplementary medical insurance, and strictly protects the right of employees to be fully free of any work obligations during their scheduled time off.

According to the annual report, as of December 31, 2021, the proportion of technical staff engaged in R&D, technology and operations at Joy Spreader exceeded 71% of the total headcount, comparable to top technology companies who seek to build a robust technical talent pool.

Shouldering social responsibility while facilitating business development

Since its establishment, Joy Spreader has been committed to understanding the needs of the communities where it operates while maintaining the steady growth of its main business, making a positive impact on social development by investing money and time, and undertaking practical actions.

"From an ESG perspective, a company should be evaluated not only by how much value it creates for its shareholders and customers, but also by how much of its social responsibilities it has fulfilled and how much it has contributed to society," said Mr. Zhu, the CEO.

In 2021, Joy Spreader launched a 500,000 yuan (USD 75,800) donation program to help underprivileged children with congenital heart disease correct their heart abnormalities with one-to-one peer support. The two children who received the support were both from disadvantaged families in Baise city, Guangxi province. They had been unable to receive ongoing and effective treatment due to their difficult economic circumstances. Upon learning of these circumstances, Mr. Zhu responded quickly by starting the donation program. The two children have been successfully operated on and discharged from the hospital.

Combining social responsibility and corporate development, Joy Spreader has achieved simultaneous growth of social and business value, and has been recognized for these efforts by a series of awards. In 2021, the Company was awarded the Most Valuable Listed Company for Investment, the Best Listed Company for ESG Practice, the Most Popular IPO Company for Investors, and the Most Growth Award by Gelonghui, HKTKWW, Zhitong Finance, Hithink RoyalFlush and other authoritative institutions and media organizations.

Along with the rising importance of ESG, the capital market has been paying more attention to ESG investment and persuading listed companies to be more willing to assemble and issue ESG reports.

For technology companies like Joy Spreader, ESG is now part and parcel of its business and daily management, and more attention needs to be paid to the balance between commercial value and social and environmental value for better long-term corporate growth. In 2021, Joy Spreader recorded revenue of HK$1.396 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 51.08% and demonstrating how the focus on sustainable development has been in more ways than one a rewarding experience for the Company.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.