Joy Spreader Group Inc. Announces 2021 Interim Results

Net Profit Excluding Extraordinary Items Shows 102.26% Increase to HK$137 million

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG: 6988, "Group"), a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 on August 30, 2021, whereby the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million) during the first half of 2021, an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the previous year.

Financial highlights for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021:

Gross profit (excluding foreign exchange gains or losses) for the period grew 105.15 per cent YoY to HK$214 million (approx. US$27.4 million ), while net profit for the period increased 102.26 per cent YoY to HK$137 million (approx. US$17.5 million )

(excluding foreign exchange gains or losses) for the period grew 105.15 per cent YoY to (approx. ), while for the period increased 102.26 per cent YoY to (approx. ) Gross merchandise value (GMV) of e-commerce products reached HK$647 million (approx. US$82.8 million ) during the reporting period, a YoY increase of 264.08 per cent.

The Group's sales of interactive entertainment products also gained 123.38 per cent to HK$1.769 billion (approx. US$226.4 million). The Group's interactive entertainment and other digital product marketing businesses maintained strong momentum with revenue rising 41.61 per cent to HK$495 million (approx. US$63.4 million).

Thanks to the booming e-commerce sector driven by the short-form video sharing app Douyin, the Group's e-commerce products marketing business experienced explosive, sustained growth with revenue soaring 285.24 per cent to HK$129 million (approx. US$16.5 million).

For more information about Joy Spreader's 2021 interim results, please visit Joy Spreader Group Inc.

