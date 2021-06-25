Joy Spreader Matched E-Commerce Transaction with A GMV of Approximately $350 MM HKD During DouYin "618" Shopping Spree

HONG KONG, Jun 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In the morning on June 25th, 2021, the Board of Joy Spreader (06988.HK), a Hong Kong publicly traded company, made voluntary announcement regarding its latest business performance and development that the Company has dedicated in serving the "618" e-commerce shopping spree on DouYin this year.



The announcement says that according to the Company's records and database, during the period of promotion event starting from June 1st to June 18th, Joy Spreader completed transaction matching with a total gross merchandise value ("GMV") of approximately $350 MM HKD on DouYin short video platform.



DouYin together with other short video e-commerce platforms delivered remarkable achievements on their debuts to participate the "618" Shopping Spree this year. As a significant pillar in performance-based marketing of e-commerce, Joy Spreader commits that it will continuously utilize its data-driven algorithm and interest recommendation technology to serve the escalating demand of consumption of mobile interest, while enhancing its marketing technology to maximize a better commerce value by matching clients' product portfolio and the fast-growing mobile new media content spectrum.



As the first mover in the short video e-commerce marketing technology, Joy Spreader enjoys and synchronizes a positive dynamic together with the exponential development in corresponding industry domestically, and considers it as an integral and crucial component of the Company's business perspectives. Based on the financials, the Company generated a net revenue of $119 MM HKD from performance-based marketing on short video e-commerce, representing a 353.86% year over year growth.





