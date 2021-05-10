Joy Spreader's First Quarterly Results: Video E-commerce Business Soars 143.58%

HONG KONG, May 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 10, 2021, Joy Spreader (6988.HK), a MarTech company listed in Hong Kong, released the business update of the first quarter of 2021. According to the announcement, in the first quarter, Joy Spreader achieved revenue of HK$ 248 million, representing an increase of 33.26% over the same period last year, gross profit of HK$77.4 million, representing an increase of 64.16% over the same period last year, and gross profit margin of 31.16%, representing an increase of 5.87 percentages points as compared with the same period last year.



In terms of specific business, the revenue of Joy Spreader's interactive entertainment and other digital products marketing business in the first quarter was HK$220 million, representing an increase of 26.31% over the same period last year, while the revenue from e-commerce products marketing business was HK$28.45 million, representing an increase of 143.58% over the same period last year.



With the emerging short video e-commerce, video e-commerce business is becoming the largest increment of results of Joy Spreader. In the first quarter, the gross profit of the Joy Spreader's interactive entertainment and other digital product marketing business reached HK$54.65 million, representing an increase of 44.96% over the same period last year, while the gross profit of e-commerce products marketing business reached HK$22.76 million, representing an increase of 143.68% over the same period last year, accounting for an increasing proportion of the overall gross profit.



At the same time, marketing SaaS service, another core business of Joy Spreader, is growing rapidly. Currently, Joy Spreader uses its own marketing SaaS platform to access content publishers in order to help their traffic to realize commercial value.



The announcement showed that as of the end of the first quarter, Joy Spreader's marketing SaaS service customers comprised a total of 55,616 WeChat official accounts, representing an increase of 36.01% compared to the end of 2020. A total of 29,828 Douyin accounts in terms of short video, representing an increase of 37.01% compared to the end of 2020. Also, the Company had access to 11,567 clients of WeChat video channels. On the whole, Joy Spreader's mobile new media realizable access points reached 638,950, representing an increase of 35.96% compared to the end of 2020, further consolidating the basis of business growth.





