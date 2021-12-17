JOY TO THE WORLD - CELEBRATE A HEARTY CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR AT SUNWAY PUTRA HOTEL KUALA LUMPUR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year-end calls for holiday, select a date and usher the festive celebration at Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur throughout December 2021. Adorning the theme 'Joy to the World', Sunway Putra Hotel is delighted to revive the Christmas cheer to the atmosphere after facing a challenging pandemic lock-down period.



Chefs preparing the sumptuous Christmas & New Year buffet spread at the Coffee House in Sunway Putra Hotel

With the green-light given to cross the border via the Vaccinated Travel Lane for land crossings (VTL-Land) effective December 20, 2021, all fully vaccinated Malaysians and Singaporeans will also be able to enjoy all the hotel has to offer in these Year-End Stay-and-Dine Packages.

Christmas Family Weekend package - 2-night stay-and-dine package for 2 Adults and 2 Children. Price starts from MYR999 per package.

2-night stay-and-dine package for 2 Adults and 2 Children. Price starts from per package. New Year's Special Weekend Deal - 2-night stay-and-dine package for 2 Adults and 2 Children. Price starts from MYR1199 per package.

2-night stay-and-dine package for 2 Adults and 2 Children. Price starts from per package. KLCC Petronas Twin Towers Galore - Marvel at the glorious Malaysia icon and upgrade to KLCC view rooms for only RM100 on New Year's Eve .

Joyful Christmas Buffet

Indulge in a delightful spread of festive roasts, grills heart-warming bakes, and delicious seasonal treats. Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner is priced at MYR158+ per person while the Christmas Day Hi-Tea is priced at MYR128+ per person. Children aged 5 and below get to eat for free while children aged 6 to 12 will be eligible for a 50% discount from the adult price.

Both offers will be available at Coffee House located at Level 9, on 24 & 25 December 2021.

Joyful New Year 2022

Diners will get to taste scrumptious flavours of the world specially curated by our culinary team to welcome the New Year. The New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner is priced at MYR158+ while the New Year's Day Buffet Hi-Tea is priced at MYR128+ per person. Children aged 5 and below get to eat for free while children aged 6 to 12 will be eligible for a 50% discount from the adult price.

Sunway Putra Hotels Joyful Deals are now available for bookings at https://www.sunwayhotels.com/sunway-putra from now until 31 December 2021. For more information and reservations, please call +603 4040 9888 or Email: spkl.reservations@sunwayhotels.com