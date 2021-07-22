Joysbio's COVID-19 RAPID tests detect NEW SARS-COV-2 variants

With over 100 million tests sold in Europe, JOYSBIO is shipping millions of tests to Southeast Asia

TIANJIN, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joysbio, one of the world's leading manufacturers of lateral flow rapid test kits, has proven that their SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antigen tests can detect new variants, including the Delta variant that's sweeping the world. With over 100 million tests sold in Europe alone, Joysbio is a trusted source for rapid COVID test kits for both personal and professional use. This test is able to detect SARS-COV-2 variants including B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta), and P.1 (Gamma). More information is available at https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit/ .

"The Joysbio team is working hard to ensure that our tests detect every new variant as it shows up," said Rick Zhang, Business Development Director for Joysbio. "Sadly, this virus is not slowing down in much of the world. The longer it's allowed to grow in the global population, the more variants we'll identify. Joysbio will continue to innovate so doctors and individuals know if they have COVID-19 so it can be treated properly."

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are problematic for medical systems. The Delta variant for example is more contagious than other strains and could lead to 'hyperlocal outbreaks,' according to an article from Yale Medicine. ( https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/5-things-to-know-delta-variant-covid )

Being able to detect the Delta variant, as well as other strains of SARS-CoV-2, allows doctors to treat the illness sooner, as opposed to waiting for more severe, COVID-specific symptoms to arise.

Private individuals will know that they have COVID-19 within 30 minutes, which promotes proper self-quarantining and protection measures sooner, and hopefully stops the spread of this virus.

"The goal of Joysbio is to ensure that every healthcare professional and individual is aware of their COVID-19 status as early as possible," Zhang said. "By providing COVID-19 rapid tests to places like schools and workspace, it's our hope to help stop the spread of this deadly virus."

The Joysbio test is extremely accurate. "According to the clinical analysis of 492 samples conducted in Italy, the detection sensitivity is 98.13%, and the specificity is 99.22%." ( https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit/ ) This level of accuracy allows medical personnel to have peace of mind knowing that the results they're seeing are accurate.

Since the test takes about 30 minutes to show results, it's perfect for a doctor's office where a patient can wait for a diagnosis, instead of leaving and possibly infecting others while they wonder if they have COVID-19.

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. JOYSBIO is currently one of the largest rapid test kits manufacturer with a daily production capacity of more than 1.5 million tests.