J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Hazeltree Partner to Streamline Cash and Liquidity Management for Private Fund Managers GlobeNewswire July 21, 2020

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (NYSE: JPM) and Hazeltree, the leading provider of cloud-based treasury solutions for investment managers, have partnered to deliver a unique and integrated cash and liquidity management platform to private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure funds.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management clients are now able to access Hazeltree’s technology to effortlessly manage multi-bank relationships across their entire fund structures and seamlessly access J.P. Morgan’s liquidity products. This enables private fund managers to quickly onboard their complex legal entities onto J.P. Morgan’s liquidity platform and operationally facilitates the increased transactions workload across various counterparties in an efficient and highly controlled manner.

This partnership provides clients with unlimited transparency into all cash and liquidity accounts, across all banking relationships, enabling fund managers to easily track and forecast cash balances. Additionally, clients can easily configure robotic automation to calculate excess, investable cash, and recommend cash investment decisions based on user-defined parameters and constraints.

“Managing liquidity has never been more challenging or imperative. That is why we are dedicated to offering the best digital solutions for our clients,” said John Donohue, CEO of Asset Management Americas and Head of Global Liquidity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “By partnering with Hazeltree we are able to provide clients with secure, immediate access to a suite of investment products with full transparency across their global portfolio.”

“Many firms still rely on spreadsheets and office tools to manage cash across their large number of legal entities and a multitude of banking relationships,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and CEO of Hazeltree. “Our integrated platform not only centralizes all cash and liquidity holdings interactions with consistent controls and workflows, but the opportunity exists to easily invest excess cash at a variety of cash products with J.P. Morgan.”

The newly integrated offering is now available to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Hazeltree clients.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

Media relations contact: Sameer Shalaby SShalaby@hazeltree.com