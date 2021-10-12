J.P. Morgan Securities PLC: Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM")

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 11th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM") Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 850mm Description: EUR 3-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes



Listing: Singapore Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)

BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))

HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s))

ING (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Shinhan Investment (Stabilisation Manager(s))

KEXIM Bank (UK) Limited (Stabilisation Manager(s)) Offer price: 100.427%

