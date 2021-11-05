JSC Announce Company Registration Solution for Foreign Investors in China

With the years of experiences of China PEO and employment solution, JSC now is announced for the new China market entry solution, China company registration, to help foreign investors to set up their legal entity in China.

—

As China market is almost recovering from the Covid-19 influences, most of the business is getting back to normal. More foreign investors are planning to invest in China, with the years of experiences of China PEO and employment solution, JSC now is announced for the new China market entry solution, China company registration, to help foreign investors to set up their legal entity in China.

For foreign companies who are expect a long - term establishment in China, JSC can support with China company registration. Assisting foreign investors to set up their own WFOE (Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise), Representative Office (Ro Office), Joint Venture (JV) in China. JSC’s experienced China formation expert will guide you to easily and smoothly establish your legal entity in China.

For foreign companies who want to test the China market in the initial stage, JSC can support with China PEO and employment solution, hiring employees working for you before your company or legal entity established in China. Companies can hire employee in China to do market research, operation set up, client service, etc. JSC will act as the employer of record for your employees in China, signing local labor contract with each of them, and handling monthly payroll, social security and tax base on the local policy.

After couple of months, when you are confident with the China market, JSC can start on company registration for you in China. When the establishment done, JSC will help to transfer the employment relationship to your new entity in China. In the meanwhile, JSC will continue support on your monthly tax, accounting, employee payroll and statutory benefits to ensure the compliance in China.

When firms are deciding between options, JSC can provide information on the best option for doing business and company registration in China. Our experienced team can discuss several China market entry options, business formation options, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each option. JSC can help them figure out which business structure is ideal for them.

As a China market entry expert, JSC's experts can help foreign investors to understand local legislation and ensure that their business and operation is constantly in compliance in China.

For more information, please send an email to info@jscgroups.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Alexsandra Shen, China Head

Website: https://www.jscgroups.com

Contact Info:

Name: Alexsandra Shen

Email: Send Email

Organization: JSCGroups

Address: Anyuan Road, No. 1, Jingan District, Shanghai, China.

Phone: +8619921869475

Website: https://www.jscgroups.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/jsc-announce-company-registration-solution-for-foreign-investors-in-china/89051832

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89051832