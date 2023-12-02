JT Capital Launches the JT Capital Strategic Income Fund, Expanding Portfolio Reach

—

JT Capital, a private investment firm that specializes in acquiring institutional-grade multifamily real estate investments, is excited to announce the launch of the JT Capital Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund"). Having successfully managed over $1.5 billion in transaction volumes and built a reputation for innovative real estate investment strategies in Texas and Florida, the partners at JT Capital are strategically poised to broaden their portfolio with the introduction of this new fund.

In the current economic climate, characterized by higher interest rates and increasing operational costs, cash flow pressures have escalated for sponsors with floating-rate debt. This environment opens up distinctive opportunities for the Fund to align with top sponsors, typically with over $500M in multifamily assets under management and established track records, seeking financing solutions outside of the traditional banking system. JT Capital’s proprietary network of deep relationships with sponsors, lenders, and private equity partners uniquely positions the Fund to source deals and capitalize high-quality investment opportunities.

According to CBRE, there is a significant funding gap in the multifamily sector, estimated at $21.7 billion and expected to double to $44.54 billion by 2026. This gap refers to the challenges sponsors face when refinancing a property, resulting in the need for additional equity to secure a new loan. One of the primary strategies of the Fund is to selectively bridge this funding gap, a segment in the capital stack where traditional banks have scaled back.

"Launching the Strategic Income Fund represents a pivotal advancement for JT Capital," said Sapan Talati, Co-Founder of JT Capital. The fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified source of current income and equity upside by capitalizing on the robust fundamentals of the Core-Plus multifamily sector in Texas and Florida. "It’s a calculated response to a clearly identified need in a market segment, now characterized by a diminished competitive landscape, due to the pullback of banking solutions and constrained capacity within the private lending arena. The opportunity we see is substantial but won’t last for long."

Since its inception, JT Capital has demonstrated a strong track record in Core-Plus Multifamily investments, with a strategic focus on maximizing returns while prioritizing risk management and capital preservation. Their broad experience across the real estate investment spectrum, including structuring, thorough underwriting, and meticulous diligence, enhances their capacity to evaluate and execute substantial sponsor-backed financings while effectively managing risk. This comprehensive evaluation informs their strategic capital deployment into high-quality assets, coupled with an underwriting approach akin to that of a lender and a commitment to structuring deals with a focus on principal protection. “We believe in meticulous risk management to safeguard JT Capital’s investments and seek to offer investors attractive risk-adjusted returns,” said Sapan.

JT Capital is proud to partner with industry-leading firms, such as Wick Phillips for legal counsel and Eisner Amper for accounting, reflecting their commitment to precision and excellence in investment strategies.

About JT Capital

JT Capital is a private investment firm specializing in institutional-grade multifamily assets. Its leadership has a collective history of orchestrating transactions in the real estate sector, marked by a total value in excess of $1.5 billion, coupled with extensive experience in sophisticated debt financing operations exceeding $4.5 billion. The Firm committed to capital preservation and delivering robust, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash returns to their investors. JT Capital is capitalized with high net worth, family office, and institutional capital. Their expertise lies in value-add strategies and their approach prioritizes securing exceptional apartment communities within strategically located submarkets of thriving U.S. metros. Partner with JT Capital, where expertise meets opportunity, and redefine success in real estate investing.

