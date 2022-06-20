J&T Express established strategic partnership with foodpanda in Singapore to provide next-day deliveries for foodpanda shops

With its expertise and extensive network, J&T Express will be supporting foodpanda shops' retailers to provide next-day door-to-door delivery

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognised for its strong track record and extensive experience working with some of the region's top e-commerce platforms, J&T Express has been appointed as the delivery partner-of-choice for foodpanda shops, foodpanda's online marketplace. With this partnership, over 20 merchants such as Unilever, Philips, ASUS, MAKE UP STORE and TC Acoustics will now have the option to offer next-day delivery fulfilled by J&T Express, with plans to expand this offering to more merchant partners in the coming months.

As part of the launch, foodpanda is offering free deliveries on all J&T Express next-day delivery orders from now till 31 August 2022, terms and conditions apply.

Online shopping has skyrocketed in Singapore as consumers lead increasingly digitally connected lives, with e-commerce sales expected to grow to S$13.4 billion by the end of 2026[1]. Amidst the flourishing e-commerce and logistics landscape, both J&T Express and foodpanda have kept at the forefront of this growth by remaining committed to ensuring quality customer experiences and meeting the ever-changing consumer demands.

foodpanda shops was first launched in 2019 to provide customers with the convenience of placing orders from a wide variety of product categories including household items, beauty products, electronics and more, and have them delivered on-demand. With over 4,000 merchant partners, customers can now shop from notable brands such as Xiaomi, Guardian, LUSH, and more from the comfort of their own homes - delivered to them within the hour. The added option for customers to now opt for next-day deliveries fulfilled by J&T Express provides customers with even more ways to fulfil their shopping needs as they can now shop for large items with ease and arrange for efficient, cost-friendly deliveries that better suit their schedules.

J&T Express also brings to this strategic collaboration its extensive experience in supporting online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms to provide efficient and seamless logistics solutions. As part of this collaboration, J&T Express has developed an API integration with foodpanda to enable a one-stop e-commerce experience for merchants.

Martin Tan, Head of Operations at J&T Express Singapore, said, "Sharing the same vision and commitment towards the ever-green e-commerce industry and businesses in Singapore, we are excited to be onboard with foodpanda through foodpanda Shops to drive the one-stop e-commerce experience for both sellers and consumers. This new milestone is in line with our ambition and strategy to expand our customer base by creating tailored e-commerce solutions for our partners, which is also a testament to our growing potential and momentum both in Singapore and globally."

A pioneer in quick commerce for food and groceries, foodpanda aims to expand its delivery offerings via its shops feature to bring new benefits for both consumers and brands. Consumers can now enjoy a wider variety of products and brands with a frictionless shopping experience, while merchants have access to a new channel to reach new, digital customers, and opportunities to generate new revenues through alternative business models like next-day delivery.

Rizan Rahiman, Head of Marketplace - Shops, at foodpanda Singapore said, "Over the past 10 years, foodpanda has grown beyond just a food delivery platform to now delivering groceries and other household and lifestyle products. Naturally, our logistics infrastructure will also need to expand to meet the increased demand. Our partnership with J&T Express allows us to provide even more options for customers to place orders and have them delivered at their preferred timings. With this partnership, participating merchant partners can now offer islandwide delivery in a more efficient manner, resulting in wallet-friendlier delivery fees for our customers. These enhancements will ensure that we are well-placed in being the preferred option for on-demand purchases."

As part of this partnership and its ongoing growth, J&T Express continues to invest in its operations globally and in the region to ensure it can deliver the highest quality express service. The company recently announced its global expansion to include Brazil. In Singapore, it has equipped its sorting hub with upgraded automation solutions and expanded its strategic warehouse network in both east and west of Singapore, which is supported by a nationwide network of Pick Lockers and J&T Points, the dedicated service points.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans twelve countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, and Brazil. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

In Singapore, J&T Express offers one-stop e-commerce solutions catered to online businesses with core services of last-mile delivery, fulfilment and international delivery. Since its launch in 2020, J&T Express Singapore has experienced significant growth and progress, including expansion of the logistics network, fleet size, team size, along with the development of technology and suite of solutions. The company currently has two sorting hubs across Singapore, a fulfilment centre at Penjuru and a warehouse at the Changi Airfreight Centre. For more information, please visit www.jtexpress.sg.

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 11 markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry.

For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com

Annex A: Participating Merchants for J&T Express' Next-Day Delivery on foodpanda Shops

The list below is the confirmed merchant list till the release time according to alphabetical order.

ASUS Official Beautiq Dibea Official Store D-Labs D-Link Dynacore eDSLRs Fragrance Cart GameproSG Gifel Tea MAKE UP STORE My Gaming Lab Optimum Nutrition Philips Proscenic TC Acoustics Tea Forte The Beauty Story Tineco Toyomi TP-Link Unilever

