Juan Valdez NZ brings game-changing Colombian coffee to New Zealand: shaking up the NZ coffee scene in an instant

Settling for low quality instant coffee is becoming a thing of the past thanks to the Juan Valdez premium instant range. Kiwis can finally enjoy a café quality coffee at home – no machinery required, available at Juan Valdez NZ

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a country of coffee lovers it’s easy to turn our noses up at instant, but now there’s another option.

Juan Valdez NZ is making top quality coffee accessible to all New Zealanders with the Juan Valdez Premium Freeze Dried Coffee range.

With a rich, full bodied flavour and smooth finish, it’s the closest thing to enjoying a freshly brewed coffee at your local café.

The Juan Valdez instant coffee range uses the same hand-picked, premium Arabica Colombian beans as their café & whole bean ranges.

Whole coffee beans are processed at low temperatures to preserve the flavour and aroma.

The range, available at nz.juanvaldez.com/collections/instant-coffee includes exquisitely infused flavours such as Chocolate and Vanilla-Cinnamon as well as classic and decaffeinated options.

“My wife and I have always missed the quality of our Colombian instant coffee when we return to New Zealand,” says Juan Valdez NZ co-founder Alejandro Roa. “We are excited to be able to bring the very best of Colombian coffee to the country, giving kiwis the option to have café quality coffee whether they’re at home, in the office, camping – anywhere really.”

About Juan Valdez Coffee

For over 50 years the Juan Valdez name has been synonymous with high-quality Colombian coffee. The brand has represented the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia since 1959, and distinguishes 100% Colombian grown and harvested coffee from those produced in other countries.

Juan Valdez Premium Freeze Dried Coffee range is now available in New Zealand.

About Juan Valdez NZ

Juan Valdez NZ is the New Zealand distributor of Juan Valdez coffee. Founded by passionate Colombian-Kiwi duo, Alejandro Roa and Charlotte Read, who are dedicated to bringing the very best of Latin America’s exquisite culinary produce to New Zealand.

Juan Valdez NZ is proud to be a consumer-focused and environmentally friendly company that embraces the flavours of the world and simply does not compromise on quality.

