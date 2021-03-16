Jubilant Radiopharma and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Further Advance the Field of Radiotherapeutics

Yardley, Pennsylvania - Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021 - Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited (Isotopia) and Jubilant Radiopharma, a business division of Jubilant Pharma Limited, have entered into a strategic commercial partnership. Under the terms of the partnership, Jubilant Radiopharma, together with Isotopia, will increase their portfolio of products and expand their commercial footprint in North America - the largest market for Nuclear Medicine procedures in the world.



"The combination of Isotopia's long history of innovation in theranostic products and Jubilant's strong commercial capabilities and resources, will enable the development of game changing radiotherapeutics that will advance the field of Nuclear Medicine," stated Sergio Calvo, President of Jubilant's Radiopharmaceuticals Division.

As Part of the agreement, Jubilant will have an exclusive license to market Isotopia's Theranostic products in the U.S.

"The capability of cold kit innovation and therapeutic isotopes in mass production will allow a strategic partnership between Jubilant Radiopharma and Isotopia as a significant milestone in our company's history," said Dr. Eli Shalom, Isotopia's Chief Executive officer and Co-founder. "By partnering with a well-established industry leader such as Jubilant, Isotopia will be able to penetrate to the U.S. market and to deliver breakthrough compounds to the nuclear medicine community that will significantly benefit patients and their families."

Keren Moshkoviz, Director of Business Development stated, "Over the years, our vision has developed into the use of diagnostics and therapy together (theranostics), for better management of cancer patients. This concept is key to our vision and this is what guides our pipeline. We are delighted that in Jubilant Radiopharma we have found an excellent partner for clinical development and commercialization. We are certain that the experienced leadership teams are well equipped to make this rapidly accessible to cancer patients."

"This agreement is yet another demonstration of Jubilant Radiopharma's long term commitment to the global Nuclear Medicine community. Our teams are dedicated to bringing to market the next generation of breakthrough products and industry leading services to healthcare providers across the globe as part of our mission of Improving Lives through Nuclear Medicine," stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited.

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a collaboration between The Metrontario Group and some of Israel's leading scientists in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. The Isotopia development team is a multidisciplinary team consisting of nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers, and physicists. The experienced Isotopia team, together with its centralized radio-nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, carrier free 177 Lu production site and sterile manufacturing, are a well-established platform for development. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical community to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

For further information about Isotopia

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non Sterile products, APIs, and Generics, through six US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of 49 radiopharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of around 5,200 multicultural people across the globe. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

For further information about Jubilant Pharma Limited

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma, Radiopharmaceutical Division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of "Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine" on a global scale. The company is the market leader in North America for I-131 products (diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorder and cancer), MAA (lung perfusion imaging), DTPA (renal, brain imaging) and MDP (bone imaging), and also markets other products such as Sestamibi (myocardial perfusion imaging), Gluceptate (brain and renal imaging), and Rubidium-82 Generator (PET Cardiology).

For further information about Jubilant Radiopharma

