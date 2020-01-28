Jubilant Radiopharma Receives Approval from Health Canada for Drax Exametazime®

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jubilant Radiopharma, the Radiopharmaceutical Division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd, announced today that the company received approval from Health Canada for Drax Exametazine® (Kit for the Preparation of Tc99m Exametazime for leukocyte labeling). Leukocyte labeling scintigraphy is a nuclear medicine imaging procedure that helps physicians localize an intra-abdominal infection and inflammatory bowel disease.

“We are very pleased that Drax Exametazine is now available to patients in Canada,” stated Pramod Yadav, CEO of Jubilant Pharma, Ltd.  “This approval aligns with our core strategy of providing our customers with innovative and differentiated nuclear medicine products used for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.”

Drax Exametazime, which is currently approved in the United States, is a radiopharmaceutical used in nuclear medicine (a medical imaging specialty) to help doctors locate infection in a patient when a source of the infection cannot be accurately identified. Identifying the source of the infection is imperative for the proper diagnosis and characterization of disease and a crucial first step in defining a treatment plan for the patient.

“The Health Canada approval further demonstrates the continued commitment by the Jubilant Radiopharma business to advance the field of nuclear medicine and supports our ongoing mission to improve lives through nuclear medicine,” commented Sergio Calvo, President of Jubilant Radiopharmaceuticals Division. “We remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals and dependable advanced technologies designed to enable better patient outcomes across the globe.”

ABOUT JUBILANT RADIOPHARMA

Jubilant Radiopharma, Radiopharmaceutical Division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of “Improving Lives through Nuclear Medicine” on a global scale. For more information, click here website

ABOUT JUBILANT PHARMA LIMITED

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non‐sterile products through 5 USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of over 50 radio‐pharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of over 4,300 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.  For more information, visit www.jubilantpharma.com

Contact:

Investor or Media:

Mary Coleman
Jubilant Pharma, Ltd
Mary.coleman@jubl.com

