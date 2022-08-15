Julia Hair Brand Day Is Coming

—

Julia Hair, one of the leading brands in human hair products, has announced the coming of Julia VIP day sale from August 15th to August 16th. Customers can get a maximum discount of 25% off on all kinds of products on the website of Julia hair. In addition, Julia Hair will prepare other surprising activities to feedback on the support and love of customers.

Julia Hair has always adhered to the purpose of serving women of color all over the world, insisting on providing high-quality hair wigs and weaves at reasonable prices. Placing a high value on customers’ requirements, Julia Hair strives to provide customers with the best online shopping experience. In addition, to meet individuals' needs, Julia Hair keeps innovation and has designed various kinds of wigs since its inception.

Moreover, there is an activity named “get free orders on the hour”. Customers need to guess the right time according to the given song and the hint. And Julia will pick a moment with the correct answer to cash back on orders. If customers place orders at the moment of the correct answer, Julia Hair will free the consumption for her all orders. Winners will be announced on Julia’s Hair IG account: juliahairwigs at 11:00 PM per day. It should be noted that free orders do not accept returns and exchanges.

Julia Hair Brand Day Sale Details:

Time: Aug. 15th - Aug. 16th

Get Free Orders On The Hour

All Sitewide 25% Off

$40 Orders > $179, Code: SCH40

For those girls who want to get new wigs but have a limited budget, Julia provides the service of “buy now pay later”. Julia Hair has cooperated with four-installment payment platforms including afterpay, Quad pay, Klarna, and Paypal. Everyone can get their favorite hair wigs first and pay the order in 4 installments free of interest later with less financial pressure. During the Julia brand day sale, shoppers can purchase any product they like in Julia Hair mall and enjoy up to 25% off on all buys, such as supernatural HD lace wigs, versatile lace front wigs, affordable headband wigs, hot-selling V part wigs, and so on.

About Julia Hair

Julia Hair is positioned in a young customer group that is trendy and chasing vitality and personality. During these five years, Julia has never stopped the steps of pursuing fashion and serving women of color. Julia is dedicated to creating the human hair products of trend and individuality and accompanying every customer to achieve all the ideal shapes and pursue the rhythm of fashion trends. Their hair products are loved by customers all over the world for the real and natural hair roots, smooth and soft texture, and dynamic and gorgeous colors.

