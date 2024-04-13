Julian Mitton MD Joins Zero Overdose as Medical Director, Pioneering Harm Reduction Nationwide

San Francisco's Dr. Julian Mitton Begins New Role

—

Zero Overdose, a leading national harm reduction nonprofit dedicated to expanding overdose safety planning and preventing unintentional overdose events and deaths, proudly announces the appointment of Julian Mitton, MD, MPH, as its new Medical Director. Dr. Mitton brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role, further solidifying Zero Overdose's commitment to promoting evidence-based harm reduction strategies and fostering strategic partnerships across clinical providers, community-based organizations, nonprofits, and local governments.

In his capacity as Medical Director, Julian Mitton MD will serve as a clinical advisor, leader, trainer, and supporter, with a particular focus on research and evaluation. His diverse clinical background in population health and behavioral health, coupled with advanced training in health services research and implementation science, uniquely positions him to advance Zero Overdose's mission of saving lives and advocating for improved and equitable care for traditionally underserved populations.

"Joining Zero Overdose represents an incredible opportunity to make a tangible impact on the opioid crisis and other substance use challenges facing our communities," said Julian Mitton MD. "I am excited to collaborate with the dedicated team at Zero Overdose and leverage our collective expertise to expand overdose safety planning and drive meaningful change nationwide."

Founded in 2020 by Tom McCarry, LMHC, and Virna Little, PsyD, LCSW, Zero Overdose has rapidly grown into a pioneering force in the harm reduction space. The organization's Overdose Safety Plan©, developed in collaboration with healthcare providers and community stakeholders, has been instrumental in preventing unintentional overdoses and saving lives across multiple states. Zero Overdose's innovative approach has garnered widespread recognition and support, including partnerships with leading healthcare organizations and governmental agencies.

"Julian Mitton MD’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Zero Overdose as we continue to expand our reach and impact," said Tom McCarry, Co-founder and CEO of Zero Overdose. "His extensive experience and passion for public health will be invaluable as we work together to promote evidence-based harm reduction strategies and build healthier, more resilient communities."

Zero Overdose is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation in the fight against substance use disorders. Through strategic partnerships with Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), Community-Based Health Organizations (CBHOs), and other stakeholders, the organization aims to amplify its impact and drive systemic change in healthcare delivery.

About Dr. Julian Mitton, MD, MPH:

Julian Mitton MD is a healthcare innovation leader and public health champion committed to advocating for the improved and equitable care of traditionally underserved populations. With a diverse clinical background in population health and behavioral health, and advanced training in health services research and implementation science, he has been able to leverage research, leadership, strategic partnerships, and health policy to advocate for underserved communities through clinical innovations and policy change. Julian Mitton MD's recent efforts have focused on tech-enabled population health and clinical innovations, including integrated behavioral health and programs to promote access to evidence-based medications for addiction treatment (MAT).

About Zero Overdose:

Zero Overdose is a national harm reduction nonprofit founded in 2020 with a mission to expand overdose safety planning and prevent unintentional overdose events and deaths. The organization's innovative approach leverages evidence-based strategies, strategic partnerships, and community engagement to promote safer, healthier communities. Zero Overdose is dedicated to advocating for improved and equitable care for traditionally underserved populations and driving systemic change in healthcare delivery.

Contact Info:

Name: Julian Mitton, MD

Email: Send Email

Organization: Julian Mitton, MD

Website: https://julianmittonmd.org/



Release ID: 89127013

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.