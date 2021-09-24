JULO Launches Complete Features of Digital Credit, Empowers Indonesia to Live Your Life

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in Indonesia as technology company, PT. JULO Teknologi Finansial (JULO) launches digital credit with comprehensive features including cash and non-cash transactions. The official launch of JULO Digital Credit is being introduced through "Hidupkan Hidupmu" (Live your Life) campaign that empowers Indonesia to live their life to the fullest with JULO Digital Credit. As a fully licensed peer-to-peer lending player , JULO is committed to providing credit access to millions of consumers across Indonesia and driving financial inclusion in the country.



Indonesian Fintech JULO launches complete features of digital credit to encourage empowerment through financial stability

With the launch of JULO digital credit, users can utilize their - up to 15 million IDR (1 thousand dollar USD) - limit for various transactions, including fund withdrawal, fund transfer, phone credit top up, utilities bill payment, e-wallet top-up, e-commerce and QRIS payment. Latest JULO feature QRIS (Quick Response Indonesia Standard) enables users to transact at any of 8 million QRIS enabled merchants nationwide. In addition, with the low interest rate from 0.1% per day, users will be able to manage cashflow and fulfill their financial needs easily from their smartphone.

JULO's CEO & Co-founder, Adrianus Hitijahubessy states, "JULO product transformation is designed to cater digital transactions easily on top of the regular cash loan. We believe JULO digital credit would not only provide financial access to Indonesians but also empower them to increase their quality of life." "This year, we've seen significant increases in consumer demand as we record more than 100% growth in disbursement from the year of 2020 year to date," adds Adrianus Hitijahubessy.

Puri, one of JULO users, admits that JULO has been helping her in fulfilling her essential needs. "I use the JULO fund withdrawal feature to fulfill my needs. Moreover, it has been such a breeze in the process," explains Puri. Ariyanto, another JULO user says, "The digital credit has really helped me to step up during this hardship. I can buy some necessities with it."

Beside launching the new JULO credit digital, JULO encourages Indonesians to be empowered in achieving life goals. The empowerment project started by inviting audiences to share their salutation to their surroundings on social media. This invitation is well appreciated by the public with more than 100 participants taking part in this campaign and posting their salutes across platforms. One of the participant @dr**ny gave her salutation to teachers and tweeted "Salute to teachers who take online teaching to a whole new level. You guys are my inspiration. #HidupkanHidupmu (#LiveYourLife)".

Head of Marketing JULO, Mikhal Anindita states, "It's great to see the enthusiasm and participation in Hidupkan Hidupmu campaign. Through this campaign, JULO wants to share appreciation to everyone who aspires to move forward and fulfill their life. In this unideal pandemic period, we really need the positive vibes to empower ourselves to conquer life challenges that we face."

As one of the biggest developing countries worldwide, the 40% financial literacy rate in Indonesia has become a challenge to financial practitioners (OJK Financial Literacy Survey, 2020). One of the renowned financial literacy platforms, Overheard Keuangan shares his agreement. "Majority of Indonesians have a lack of understanding in utilizing credit facilities. Many of them were trapped into consumptive habits. In reality credit facilities can be beneficial when used wisely where it could eventually stimulate Indonesia economic growth altogether. My salute goes to JULO who is committed to boost financial literacy besides doing its business." adds the content creator.

To date, 70% of JULO digital credit loans have been used for life improvement, such as business capital, house renovation, healthcare and education purposes. JULO believes product transformation to digital credit combined with continuous financial education would enable customers to use the digital credit product effectively and eventually customers could empower themselves to live their life to the fullest.

About JULO

JULO is a digital credit company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. The company has developed the ﬁrst digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer credit applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded at the end of 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading venture capital ﬁrms. JULO has been officially licensed as the provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020.

JULO has been downloaded by more than 5 million users and facilitated credit access to hundreds of thousands of customers. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), and Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019). For more information, please visit https://www.julo.co.id

Related Links :

https://www.julo.co.id/