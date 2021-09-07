Jumeirah Group announces the opening of stunning new address in Maldives

Jumeirah Maldives will welcome guests from 1st October to exceptionally designed beach- and over-water villas

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests from 1st October, 2021.

Guests can now discover Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. Its idyllic location offers privacy for romantic getaways, a blissful island retreat for friends and family and experiences to suit the more active traveller.

The resort's surprising panoramic architecture and calming interiors create an elegant contemporary ethos in harmony with the natural environment, echoing modern Mediterranean chic.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: "Jumeirah Maldives upholds our brand values of providing unparalleled hospitality with a genuine flair that exceeds guest expectations while pushing the limits of design, culinary and service expertise. A truly breath-taking addition to the brand's portfolio, Jumeirah Group's new home in the Maldives guarantees an immaculate guest experience from the very moment they set foot in our new contemporary resort."

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, all assuring stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Each villa features a private infinity pool and large roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area for guests to take in the sensational views while indulging in delicious culinary dishes or relaxing with a picture-perfect movie-under-the-stars experience.

As always, exceptional dining experiences are the focus of attention for Jumeirah Group, who has infused the island experience with exquisite Mediterranean and Nikkei flavours, with two of their award-winning signature restaurants, Shimmers and Kayto, for a truly memorable stay.

The Talise Spa, featuring six overwater treatment rooms, provides a range of therapeutic and re-energising treatments for wellness and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy an array of activities from daily yoga classes, water sports, beach volleyball, billiards and tennis, or partake in other enriching experiences from underwater photography to planting coconut trees and making coconut oil. A highlight for any stay is the unique submarine tour exploring the vibrant marine habitat.

