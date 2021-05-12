Junk To Clear – Asia 1st Zero-Waste Aggregator

Junk to Clear center helps to achieve zero waste by aggregating and sending to recycling centers. Junk to Clear in search of the next franchise ambassadors.

—

Junk to Clear is a Singapore-based company that was established in 2009 as Skap Logistics Pte Ltd. It has earned several awards over the years, including Casetrust, ISO, and Bizsafe. It is the first waste management organization to use paperless invoicing to ensure the safe disposal of materials. A proud supporter of the Singapore Waste Management and Recycling Association (WMRAS). It removes the most valuable commodity from the junk with the assistance of our collaborators. The remainder of the waste is transported to the appropriate locations, including the biofuel plants. Paper, metal, batteries, glass, and other materials are recycled. Good quality objects, such as furniture and kitchen items, are donated to needy families.

Reducing, reusing, and recycling are important components of a climate change policy for lowering our greenhouse gas emissions. The manufacture and consumption of commodities, including food, appliances, and packaging, accounts for 42% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing, reusing, and recycling would save electricity and significantly lower our carbon footprint.

The new consumer culture is unsustainable. If it's logging a forest, digging for minerals, or fracking for oil, extracting raw materials from natural spaces takes a lot of resources and pollutes the environment. Processing these products necessitates further electricity which contributes to further emissions. Once used, the products are simply discarded in a landfill or burned in an incinerator.

A zero waste aggregation, on the other hand, conserves renewable resources and eliminates emissions from mining, processing, and disposal. Reducing and reusing means less goods are manufactured as consumers consume less and products are designed to last longer. Recycling removes garbage out of landfills and incinerators while still providing consumers with used products rather than raw materials to produce new items.

A zero-waste policy will help to strengthen societies, assist vulnerable communities, and protect environmental wellbeing. Junk to Clear achieves zero waste while also increasing municipal capacity and addressing socioeconomic inequities.

Junk to Clear programs centered on reuse assist in the redistribution of usable items to those in need, ranging from surplus food given to hospitals to furniture for migrants to company clothing for those entering the job market.

Community-based zero waste initiatives, such as composting in a community garden, exchanging tools and expertise to reuse and restore, help to develop capacity to minimize waste and costs.

A zero-waste strategy needs to ensure everyone has access to tools to reduce, reuse and recycle waste where they live, work and play. This allows everyone to participate in protecting our environment.

A zero-waste approach also protects the health of communities by reducing pollution in the air, water and soil by keeping toxins and waste out of landfills and incinerators.

Junk to Clear is waiting for the next franchise ambassadors. It helps creative ideas come true by providing people from all over the world with networking tools, positive feedback, and a closer look at the core components of the franchise operation. Which path you chose, the trip is assured to be as rewarding as the destination.

To learn more of being a business franchiser , visit the website https://junktoclear.com.sg/business-opportunity in helping with zero waste aggregation.

Contact Info:

Name: Adam Low

Email: Send Email

Organization: Junk to Clear

Website: https://junktoclear.com.sg/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/junk-to-clear-asia-1st-zero-waste-aggregator/89013640

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89013640