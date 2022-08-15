Jupiter Project Secures $25M Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

—

Jupiter Project announced its partnership with GEM Digital Limited. GEM has committed a facility to the Jupiter Project with up to $25 million in funding. Securing this investment commitment from GEM into the Jupiter Project will allow the hiring of additional development staff and outreach programs. Jupiter Project will be able to hire additional developers and help its community and customers get better access to blockchain tools and services. With Jupiter’s migration to an ethermint-based infrastructure, the company will be building new products and porting original Jupiter dApps.

Jupiter Project built Metis to combat personal data communication leaks and social media censorship. This highly sophisticated and decentralized system is fully end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) and resistant to censorship or media blackouts.

The company believes everyone has the right to privacy and reliably unfettered communications access.

Some key features of its Metis product are listed below. These are the pillars of its dApp development and the entire Jupiter ecosystem.

1. Fully encrypted data

Data is locally stored on applications using our military-grade encryption. From there, data is sent through our nodes using SSL to capitalize on Jupiter’s built-in encryption protocol.

2. Automated data replication

Jupiter has built-in, automated data replication across all conforming nodes. For companies that cannot store information on a public blockchain, Jupiter can be set up on a private network to utilize the exact same automated data replication.

3. Immutable data

Each node in Jupiter’s public or private blockchain operates on a consensus correct copy of the blockchain’s database. Our consensus algorithms maintain and agree upon data quality to store it in the blockchain’s computationally trusted and decentralized database for complete verification.



About Jupiter Project PTE LTD.

Jupiter Project PTE LTD is aiming to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through its elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.

Learn more about the Jupiter Project at : https://jup.io



About GEM Digital Limited.

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in the Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group based in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 520 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

To know more about GEM Digital Limited, visit : http://www.gemny.com

