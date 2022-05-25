Jurassic World Dominion: Toys"R"Us partners with Universal Brand Development and Mattel to launch exclusive toys and events

BANGKOK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs are taking over Toys"R"Us Thailand! In line with the global release of the long-awaited Jurassic World Dominion movie in theatres this June from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Toys"R"Us is the only place families can experience the real-life thrill of the movie, with exclusive official Jurassic World dinosaur toys, exciting events and giveaways lined up for all those dino-fans out there this summer!



Toys"R"Us Thailand unveils exclusive Jurassic World: Dominion toys and events for fans!

"This is one of the first major family movies to be released in over two years with fabulous new merchandise associated with it and Toys"R"Us is thrilled to be part of this next chapter of one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema," said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer of Toys"R"Us Asia. "To bring the excitement for Jurassic World fans and our Star Card members to life in our stores and online, we are partnering with Mattel and Universal Brand Development to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for customers here in Asia."

One-of-a-kind Jurassic World Experience

From May to June 2022, Toys"R"Us stores across Thailand will provide fans with a unique in-store Jurassic World experience.

Starting off with a chance to win tickets to the premier screening of Jurassic World: Dominion. From May 13 to 31, Toys"R"Us Star Card members who spend 2,500 THB or more on Jurassic World Dominion merchandise, they stand a chance to win a pair of Jurassic World Dominion movie tickets for the June 7th screening.

Meanwhile, Star Card members who spend 1,800 THB or more on Jurassic World Dominion merchandise are also entitled to a limited-edition Jurassic World tote bag.

In June, exclusive Jurassic World toys including the Owen & Velociraptor 'Blue' Pursuit Pack, Owen Escape Pack and Release 'n Rampage Pack Set will be available only in Toys"R"Us stores and eCommerce site.

There will also be photo-ops for fans at the Central World, Mega Bangna, Icon Siam stores, in the month of June, where a Jurassic World: Dominion display can be found!

About Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema.

The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also stars an impressive international cast including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and, as Dr. Henry Wu, BD Wong.

Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off of a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us operates nine stores across Thailand. For more information and store details, please click here.

