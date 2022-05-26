Jurassic World Dominion: Toys"R"Us partners with Universal Brand Development and Mattel to launch exclusive toys and events

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs are taking over Toys"R"Us Singapore! In line with the global release of the long-awaited Jurassic World Dominion movie in theatres this June from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Toys"R"Us is the only place families can experience the real-life thrill of the movie, with exclusive official Jurassic World dinosaur toys, exciting events and giveaways lined up for all those dino-fans out there this summer!



Toys"R"Us Singapore unveils exclusive Jurassic World: Dominion toys and events for fans!

"This is one of the first major family movies to be released in over two years with fabulous new merchandise associated with it and Toys"R"Us is thrilled to be part of this next chapter of one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema," said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer of Toys"R"Us Asia. "To bring the excitement for Jurassic World fans and our Star Card members to life in our stores and online, we are partnering with Mattel and Universal Brand Development to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for customers here in Asia.

One-of-a-kind Jurassic World Experience

From now until July 4th 2022, 10 stores across Singapore will provide fans with a unique in-store Jurassic World experience.

Starting with exclusive Jurassic World toys including the Owen & Velociraptor 'Blue' Pursuit Pack, Owen Escape Pack and Release 'n Rampage Pack Set only available in Toys"R"Us stores and on our eCommerce site. With more than 100 new Jurassic World merchandises and toys to look forward to, there is a dinosaur for everyone!

In addition, take part in an exciting AR game where dinosaur fans can use their phones to unlock 7 Jurassic World dinosaurs such as the Velociraptor that "come alive" inside stores now that dinosaurs are in our world!

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Toys"R"Us to bring Jurassic World Dominion to life. This new, exciting chapter in one of the most iconic franchises in film history continues the adventure that has mesmerized global audiences, and our exclusive collaboration with Toys"R"Us provides the ultimate dinosaur experience. Fans will be transported and immersed in the franchise as take photos with our augmented reality dinosaurs with just a few clicks on their phones – this has been a long-awaited project for us, and we can't wait for fans to join us in the fun!" said Jo Pascoe, Vice President Consumer Products Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India of Universal Brand Development.

Also, don't miss out on exciting photo opportunities at our flagship VivoCity store and Waterway Point in June! In-store, there will also be a dedicated Jurassic World area where you can shop for all things Jurassic World.

Fans will also get to redeem a limited-edition Jurassic World tote bag with every $40 spent on Jurassic World: Dominion merchandise.

Toys"R"Us will also be holding a special Jurassic World: Dominion movie ticket giveaway for exclusively for Toys"R"Us Star Card members. Between May 16th and June 9th, 20 pairs of Jurassic World: Dominion movie tickets up for grabs when members spend $60 or more on Jurassic World Dominion merchandise.

About Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema.

The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also stars an impressive international cast including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and, as Dr. Henry Wu, BD Wong.

Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off of a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us operates 10 stores across Singapore with the flagship store at VivoCity. For more information and store details, please visit www.toysrus.com.sg.

