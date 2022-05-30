Jurassic World Dominion: Toys"R"Us partners with Universal Brand Development and Mattel to launch exclusive toys and events

HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs are taking over Toys"R"Us Hong Kong! In line with the global release of the long-awaited Jurassic World Dominion movie in theatres this June from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Toys"R"Us is the only place families can experience the real-life thrill of the movie, with exclusive official Jurassic World dinosaur toys, exciting events and giveaways lined up for all those dino-fans out there this summer.



Toys"R"Us Hong Kong unveils exclusive Jurassic World: Dominion toys and events for fans!

"This is one of the first major family movies to be released in over two years with fabulous new merchandise associated with it and Toys"R"Us is thrilled to be part of this next chapter of one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema," said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer of Toys"R"Us Asia. "To bring the excitement for Jurassic World fans and our Star Card members to life in our stores and online, we are partnering with Mattel and Universal Brand Development to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for customers here in Asia.

One-of-a-kind Jurassic World Experience

Starting from May 24th, 13 stores across Hong Kong will provide fans with a unique in-store Jurassic World experience.

Starting with exclusive Jurassic World toys including the Owen & Velociraptor 'Blue' Pursuit Pack, Owen Escape Pack and Release 'n Rampage Pack Set only available in Toys"R"Us stores and on our eCommerce site. With a comprehensive range of new Jurassic World merchandises and toys to look forward to, there is a dinosaur for everyone.

In addition, take part in an exciting AR game where dinosaur fans can use their phones to unlock 7 Jurassic World dinosaurs such as the Velociraptor that "come alive" inside stores now that dinosaurs are in our world.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Toys"R"Us to bring Jurassic World Dominion to life. This new, exciting chapter in one of the most iconic franchises in film history continues the adventure that has mesmerized global audiences, and our exclusive collaboration with Toys"R"Us provides the ultimate dinosaur experience. Fans will be transported and immersed in the franchise as take photos with our augmented reality dinosaurs with just a few clicks on their phones – this has been a long-awaited project for us, and we can't wait for fans to join us in the fun!" said Jo Pascoe, Vice President Consumer Products Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India of Universal Brand Development.

Also, don't miss out on exciting decorations and photo opportunities at Toys"R"Us' Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Tuen Mun stores.

Toys"R"Us is also holding a special Jurassic World: Dominion movie ticket giveaway. From May 24th to 29th, come to our stores to take a dinosaur themed picture and upload it to our dedicated Facebook event page to get a chance to win a pair of Jurassic World: Dominion movie tickets and a dinosaur toy.

From May 26 onwards, there will also be different promotions. Fans will be able to redeem a limited-edition Jurassic World pin, tote bag and folder with a minimum spending on Jurassic World: Dominion merchandise starting from $150. Limited amount available on a first-come-first-served basis.

About Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema.

The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also stars an impressive international cast including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and, as Dr. Henry Wu, BD Wong.

Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off of a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us operates 13 stores across Hong Kong. For more information and store details, please visit www.toysrus.com.hk.

Media Contact

Evelina Leung (Regional PR Manager)

Evelina.leung@toysrusasia.com