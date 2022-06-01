Jurassic World Dominion: Toys"R"Us partners with Universal Brand Development and Mattel to launch exclusive toys and events

TAIPEI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaurs are taking over Toys"R"Us Taiwan! In line with the global release of the long-awaited Jurassic World Dominion movie in theatres this June from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Toys"R"Us is the only place families can experience the real-life thrill of the movie, with exclusive official Jurassic World dinosaur toys, exciting events and giveaways lined up for all those dino-fans out there this summer.



Toys"R"Us Taiwan unveils exclusive Jurassic World Dominion toys and events for fans!

"This is one of the first major family movies to be released in over two years with fabulous new merchandise associated with it and Toys"R"Us is thrilled to be part of this next chapter of one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema," said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer of Toys"R"Us Asia. "To bring the excitement for Jurassic World fans and our Star Card members to life in our stores and online, we are partnering with Mattel and Universal Brand Development to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for customers here in Asia.

One-of-a-kind Jurassic World Experience

In June, stores across Taiwan will provide fans with a unique in-store Jurassic World experience.

Starting with exclusive Jurassic World toys including the Owen & Velociraptor 'Blue' Pursuit Pack, Owen Escape Pack and Release 'n Rampage Pack Set only available in Toys"R"Us stores and on our eCommerce site.

In addition, take part in an exciting VR game in all of our stores where dinosaur fans can use their phones to unlock 7 Jurassic World dinosaurs such as the Velociraptor that "come alive" inside stores now that dinosaurs are in our world.

Also, don't miss out on exciting photo opportunities at our flagship Shin Sheng store.

Toys"R"Us is also holding a special movie ticket giveaway. The first 10 Star Card members to spend over $2,000 on Jurassic World: Dominion merchandise will be entitled to a pair of Jurassic World: Dominion movie tickets.

Star Card member will get a limited-edition Jurassic World tote bag with spending on Jurassic World: Dominion merchandise over $1,200 starting from July 1st to Aug 30th.

About Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema.

The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also stars an impressive international cast including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and, as Dr. Henry Wu, BD Wong.

Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off of a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Toys"R"Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys"R"Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us operates 9 stores across Taiwan. For more information and store details, please visit www.toysrus.com.tw.

