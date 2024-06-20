JUSS Breaks New Ground with BMW Retail.Next Showroom Project in Malaysia, Transforming Customer Experience with Imaginative Design

JUSS Breaks New Ground with BMW Retail.Next Showroom Project in Malaysia

—

JUSS, the pioneering creative company renowned for its expertise in branding, design, and interior architecture, has once again highlighted its capabilities by driving a groundbreaking project as the authorized designer for BMW, MINI, and Motorrad in Malaysia. With a commitment to elevating customer experiences through design, JUSS has played a pivotal role in the transformation of the existing and upcoming BMW Retail.Next showrooms.

In today's competitive market, where consumer choices are heavily influenced by emotional connections and immersive experiences, JUSS recognizes the importance of crafting distinct narratives and identities for brands. JUSS believes in creating a unified experience from branding to interior design, ensuring that every element resonates with the brand's story and values.

The latest feather in JUSS's cap is the transformative project with BMW Malaysia, where they have redefined the concept of automotive retail with the unveiling of the new BMW Retail.Next showroom. This transformation focuses on the motto "Put the customer and the vehicle at the center stage." The new design marks a departure from conventional showrooms, which focused on operational efficiency and formal, minimalistic aesthetics. Instead, the Retail.Next concept emphasizes customer experience, creating dynamic and casual spaces with blurred separations, rich textures, and quality space experiences.

The BMW showroom project is a testament to JUSS's unwavering commitment to crafting spaces that prioritize customer experience and engagement. By embracing the first-ever Retail.Next concept showroom, JUSS has orchestrated a transformative journey from the facade design to the interior layout, all aimed at enhancing the customer experience. The showroom emphasizes four key aspects: Customer centricity is at the heart of the showroom design, creating an immersive environment that captivates visitors from the moment they step inside. Customers can engage and interact with the cars surrounding them while discussing with the sales representatives. Flexibility is another core focus, with the showroom catering to spontaneous customer needs at any time and place. This includes the vision of having one floor and one ceiling, with all products under the same roof and design language. Sustainability also plays a crucial role, as modern, conscious customers prioritize this in their purchase decisions. The showroom uses recycled materials as acoustic panels to improve the acoustic environment and create a cozy atmosphere. Lastly, the showroom offers a best-in-class premium experience, reflecting the iconic status of BMW and MINI and providing customers with a luxurious and memorable journey.

Founder of JUSS, James Lai, shared his vision for the future, stating, "At JUSS, we believe in pushing the boundaries of imagination. When customers think of design, it shouldn't be about copying competitors. We empower and inspires our clients to think outside the box and to act different. Our duty is to make every individual unique. This collaboration with BMW Malaysia is a testament to our dedication to redefining the landscape of design and retail experiences. As we continue to expand our horizons across diverse industries, we remain committed to delivering excellence and exceeding the expectations of our clients."

With a track record of excellence spanning diverse industries, including property, F&B, and beauty, JUSS continues to deliver holistic brand experiences to customers and ensure brand consistency for all clients, shaping the future of design and branding in Malaysia and beyond.

About JUSS:

JUSS is a leading creative agency based in Malaysia, specializing in branding, design, and interior architecture. With a passion for imagination and a commitment to excellence, JUSS offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries. From conceptualization to execution, JUSS prides itself on delivering transformative experiences that captivate audiences and drive results.

Contact Info:

Name: Hazel

Email: Send Email

Organization: JUSS

Website: https://juss.com.my/



Release ID: 89133160

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.