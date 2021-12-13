JustGiving® from Blackbaud® is Now Fully Fee-Free for Australian Charity Organisations

Historic First in Online Giving for Australia-Based Fundraising Solution

SYDNEY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has announced that its peer-to-peer fundraising solution, JustGiving® from Blackbaud®, is now fully fee-free for Australian social good organisations: an historic first for the fundraising sector in Australia, enabling organisations to make the biggest impact possible.

In addition to powering the online donations and fundraising efforts of charities and good causes worldwide for over two decades, the world's most trusted giving platform now allows organisations in Australia to keep every cent of every donation they receive, regardless of whether donations are received on JustGiving.com or via a donation form.

This comes at an opportune time for Australian nonprofits as they plan for end-of-year and 2022 fundraising campaigns, providing easy access to world-class online peer-to-peer fundraising tools without risk.

"We are thrilled to have now removed all fees for our JustGiving customers in Australia, while continuing to provide the trusted, secure, scalable and built-for-purpose online fundraising solution they expect," said Anthony Frew, Senior Manager of Consumer Solutions for Blackbaud's operations in Asia Pacific. "After what has been a challenging couple of years for the sector, we hope that this brings our customers a boost as they move into what we trust will be a positive year ahead for Australian fundraising."

With JustGiving, Australian charitable organisations can:

Quickly and easily launch online fundraising campaigns, appeals, virtual fundraising challenges, and more, while leveraging best-practice resources from the global JustGiving team.

Enable do-it-yourself fundraising opportunities like fitness challenges, livestream giving, in memoriam giving, and more for individual supporters and teams, with built-in communications and guidance to encourage creativity and maximise results.

Enjoy seamless integration with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® and Blackbaud eTapestry ® , plus robust data API connectivity for Blackbaud CRM™, enabling back-end efficiency.

and Blackbaud eTapestry , plus robust data API connectivity for Blackbaud CRM™, enabling back-end efficiency. Create, save, and export simple, customised, and reusable fundraising reports and templates containing all the data needed to grow their supporter database.

Customer Stories

Butterfly Foundation—the national charity for all Australians impacted by eating disorders and body image issues, and for the families, friends and communities who support them—looked to JustGiving to launch The Butterfly Effect campaign. The campaign encouraged its supporters to start a page and set their own fundraising target to raise money and awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and the lack of support services available.

The Butterfly Foundation's Fundraising Manager Elizabeth Herd said, "The Butterfly Foundation and our supporters love how simple and effective it is to fundraise on JustGiving and paying 0% fees is a BIG bonus."

School Fun Run operates a cutting-edge, health-based Australian fundraising program to help school and club communities lead healthier lives through experiential fun run events. Program Director Brendan Hopp said, "Now fundraising committees and parent and friend associations can make even more of a difference at their school. The ability to fundraise online with no platform costs is an innovation that further fuels our mission to make school fundraising stress-free, fun and memorable for everyone, and wildly profitable for schools."

Hopp added, "This is just another reason why partnering with Blackbaud is one of the most significant things we have done in the 34 years of School Fun Run."

By removing platform and transaction fees from JustGiving, Blackbaud is excited to continue advancing the nonprofit sector and helping organisations to grow their missions, reach more people, and change more lives. JustGiving is available to all social good organisations and schools immediately with no cost; it does not require other Blackbaud products or third-party payment solutions.

For more information about JustGiving from Blackbaud, please visit https://www.blackbaud.com.au/products/justgiving-from-blackbaud.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

