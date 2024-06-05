Justin Rice-Moore Joins Bob Knakal at New Ai and Technology Driven NYC Investment Property Brokerage BKREA

NYC Commercial Real Estate entrepreneur Bob Knakal announced Justin Rice-Moore has joined the new investment property brokerage. The new firm combines old school business fundamentals with cutting edge ai and technology tools providing market information never before available.

—

BKREA is pleased to announce that Justin Rice-Moore has joined the firm and will focus on growing BKREA’s land sales practice in the Northern Manhattan submarket. Justin is a dynamic individual with a diverse background. Having served as a police officer with the metropolitan police department in Washington DC for five and a half years, he demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and safety.

Visit LinkedIn To Learn More About Justin https://www.linkedin.com/in/justin-rice-moore-59006052/

In addition to his law enforcement career, Justin is also a former athlete and coach in the sport of boxing and as a strength and conditioning coach, showcasing his passion for physical fitness and mentorship. His experience in athletics has instilled in him a drive for excellence and discipline that he brings to all aspects of his life.

Transitioning to a new chapter in his career, Justin joined Coldwell Banker in November 2022, where he had a focus on office, industrial, and retail properties. His background in law enforcement and coaching equips him with valuable skills such as communication, negotiation, and problem-solving, making him a valuable asset in the real estate industry. Justin Rice-Moore's journey is a testament to his adaptability, dedication, and drive to excel in every endeavor he pursues.

﻿﻿

“The notoriety that The Knakal Map Room has gotten is a testament to the old-school methods of walking every block and looking at every building. Justin sees the benefits of specializing in this way and is going to be my right hand man running our Northern Manhattan Map Room”, stated Bob Knakal, Chairman & CEO of BKREA. “Justin and I have already spent a lot of time in the Northern Manhattan submarket and we are so excited about what is going to happen up there!”, Knakal added.

“When success and humility come together, that’s greatness and that’s Bob Knakal. My time with Bob is my time with family. Honest and true to his own, he showed that he believes in me and I believe in him. I can’t wait to start this journey together!”, Justin said.

BKREA is an investment sales brokerage business in New York City founded by Bob Knakal who has been brokering investment sales since 1984. He has sold 2,338 properties in NYC, generally considered to be the highest total for any individual broker in the United States. The company focuses on data and information and is implementing AI applications in a variety of its activities.

﻿﻿

About the company: Commercial Lending News is a media site providing updates about Commercial Real Estate, Lending, Commercial Loans, Banking, Finance, Interest Rates, REITS, Acquisitions and Technology affecting the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Edward Winslow

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Lending News

Address: Wilton CT

Phone: 203-912-7244

Website: https://uscommerciallending.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/w6FjIWT8SRU?si=lKGQfWz0xpFcXank

Release ID: 89131878

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.