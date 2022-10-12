From WTO ambassador to space exploration participant: This 32-year-old entrepreneur wants to inspire more people to take part in space exploration

At only 32, Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun was appointed as the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) late last year.

But that was just the beginning for this outstanding young man who has a pretty unique interest – space travel.

On July 11, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, took the company's Unity spacecraft to complete the first low-Earth orbit space trip. This was followed by the successful implementation of the Blue Origin spacecraft.

Sun, however, is not investing in commercial aerospace but is officially joining the ranks of entrepreneurs participating in the industry.

At the end of this year, he and five crew members will take the New Shepard spacecraft and become the first batch of Chinese explorers in commercial space travel.

Space travel, currently in its early stages, is too expensive for the regular person. Hence, Sun's goal is to reduce the costs through commercialisation.

By injecting capital and selling tickets, one can fund the venture as well as instil confidence in the industry.

PHOTO: Justin Sun

Sun's actions will spark online interest and inspire more people to take part in space exploration, especially other young entrepreneurs.

Aside from his personal interest and adventurous spirit, the young entrepreneur has a vision of how commercial space travel could grow.

Setting his sights on frontier technology, he said: "This is an ambitious goal that's worth investing time and energy in developing".