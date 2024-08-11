Justrug Unveils Over 1,000 Designs for Its Stylish, Machine-Washable Rugs for Easy Cleaning in 2024

Justrug has introduced over 1,000 designs for its machine-washable rugs, which make cleaning easy while adding beauty to any room. Available in a range of different patterns, the non-slip rugs offer a soft, plush texture underfoot, making them a standout choice for most homes.

—

Justrug, a leading US brand, has introduced stylish, machine-washable rugs that elevate any home's look without sacrificing practicality.

"More homeowners, especially fur parents, have turned to easy-to-clean rugs that can survive numerous spills, pet messes, and high traffic. This is where Justrug comes into the picture," shares Furkan Akkaya of Justrug.

With over 1000 designs, Furkan says there's a rug for every taste and style. The non-slip rugs are excellent for high-traffic areas like entryways, kitchens, and living rooms. The Justrug rugs simplify the cleaning process, making it effortless to remove dirt and spills. In addition, Furkan says they're perfect for homes with children and pets, offering durability and easy upkeep.

The Justrug easy-to-clean rugs, made in Turkiye, offer a cool fusion of style and ease. Justrug also offers handmade and premium machine-made catering to a variety of tastes and needs. Among the best-selling rug designs are Boho Paradise, Aztec Ambience, Mystral Kilim, Bohemian Bouquet, Art Deco Elegance, and Ancient Legacy. These rugs all bear the stamp of Turkiye's rich rug-making heritage, offering excellent craftsmanship.

Justrug currently offers various sizes, including large options up to 10’ X 14’ to fit any space. Made from high-quality cotton, these rugs are durable and comfortable. After months of use, the rugs remain stain-free despite several spills and specks of dirt. Pet owners can opt for oversized rugs if they want them to fit in hallways, dining rooms, and living rooms.

Orla, a recent customer, said she was very impressed with the washable rug's quality, anti-slip surface, and nice finishing. She added, "The color is the same as in the pictures, and it can be easily cleaned up with a wet cloth."

On the other hand, Kris said he went with a 6x6 at his front door, which is a high-traffic area. He shared: "It's perfect, stays in place, and is easy to clean. My vacuum pulls all the dirt right out of it, and it also washes really easily, too."

The Justrug rugs allow homeowners to enjoy the convenience of keeping their living space pristine. The non-slip rugs, made from high-quality cotton, feature a one-piece construction for durability and convenience, as well as a soft touch for added comfort. Whether in vibrant colors or sophisticated neutrals, the washable rugs suit any decor.

In addition, customers can also enjoy the convenience of Justrug's free shipping and free return offer. They can check out the available Justrug washable rugs on the website at www.justrug.com and elevate their modern home decor today.

About Justrug:

Justrug is a top brand that provides high-quality, easy-to-clean rugs, handmade rugs, and premium machine-made rugs for all homes. The easy-to-clean rugs elevate modern home decor. They feature a low-pile design that is pet-friendly and a non-slip backing for safety. The rugs are available in various sizes, including oversized options, to suit any decor.



Contact Info:

Name: Furkan Akkaya

Email: Send Email

Organization: JUSTRUG

Website: https://www.justrug.com/



Release ID: 89137979

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.