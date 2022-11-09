JW Therapeutics Announces its Cell Immunotherapy Drugs Have Successfully Benefited 300 Patients

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that as of November 8, 2022, its cell immunotherapy drugs (marketed products and candidate drugs included) have been successfully infused for treatment in 300 patients (clinical studies and commercialization included), bringing the hope of a cure for these patients and their families.

JW Therapeutics has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company has conducted or is conducting 9 clinical studies on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. As the first product of JW Therapeutics and a CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product, relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (trade name: Carteyva®) was infused for treatment in the first patient in December 2017, and was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration in September 2021. This year, JW Therapeutics has also initiated clinical studies on solid tumors including advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

James Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of JW Therapeutics, said, "Serving patients is the unswerving commitment of JW Therapeutics. We thank the regulators, investigators, healthcare professionals, business partners, and other forces who work with us to serve patients. We will continue to bring the hope of a cure for every patient by bringing in and developing more cutting-edge technologies, advancing the product pipeline, and reducing manufacturing costs."

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)

Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for two indications, including the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma that is refractory or that relapses within 24 months of second-line or above systemic treatment (r/r FL), making it the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, and is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built a world-class platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and worldwide, and leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/.