JWA Dubai unveils inaugural panel of judges

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - In line with its goal of recognising the growing importance of the gemstone and jewellery trade in the Middle East, JWA Dubai has named the judges for its inaugural edition.

Nirupa Bhatt, a Business Coach and Strategic Advisor to the gems and jewellery industry, has served as managing director of GIA India and the Middle East. "The Middle East is a very unique and interesting region that caters to local and international consumers. I would like to extend my compliments to the JWA team for launching JWA Dubai in recognition of these outstanding businesses," said Bhatt.

While DMCC Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has grown a business that currently has over 20,000 member companies from 180 countries since 2003. "It is a tremendous honour to have been invited into the judging panel of JWA Dubai, which trains the spotlight on the UAE and the opportunities its world-class jewellery sector brings," added Bin Sulayem, also the Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the DGCX.

Bhatt and Bin Sulayem lead the judging panel as principal judges.

CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri is also a judge. "In less than two decades, Dubai has evolved into a key innovator in the industry as a city whose name has become synonymous with design excellence — just as the Middle East has become one of the most important markets in the global trade," said Cavalieri.

Italian Exhibition Group S.P.A (IEG) Global Exhibition Director Marco Carniello, who has also worked in strategy consultancy with Accenture and Bain & Co, also joins the panel. "Dubai continues to grow as a strategic gateway for jewellery businesses in the Middle East and beyond. Hosting the trade events further affirms its role in the industry today," he shared.

Rounding off the panel is Chairperson and Founder of JWA at Informa Markets Jewellery (IMJ) Letitia Chow. "It is our honour to have the support of various industry experts to join the judging panel of JWA Dubai. We are ready to recognise individuals and companies who contribute immensely to the region's burgeoning trade," added Chow, who also chairs JWA Dubai's judging panel.

Organised by IMJ and IEG, the first edition of JWA Dubai is supported by Official Partner DMCC, along with Title Sponsors Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Jawhara Jewellery. The awards ceremony will be held at JGT Dubai on Monday, 21 February.





#JewelleryWorldAwards #JWA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.